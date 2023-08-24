Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry power corporation pays Rs 45 crore dividend to UT government 

The PPCL has also paid a dividend of Rs 5.64 crore for the fiscal year 2020-21. This dividend is a portion of the Rs 19.50 crore profit earned during the period.

Published: 24th August 2023

Puducherry Power Corporation Limited

Puducherry Power Corporation Limited (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The Puducherry Power Corporation Limited (PPCL), a public sector undertaking, has paid a dividend of Rs 45.31 crore to the Puducherry government out of its total profit of Rs 187.57 crore (Rs 119 crore after-tax payment), the amount earned since the 32.5 MW gas-based power plant at Karaikal began commercial operations on  January 3, 2000. The plant was dedicated to the nation by the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on 25 May 1999.

The PPCL has also paid a dividend of Rs 5.64 crore for the fiscal year 2020-21. This dividend is a portion of the Rs 19.50 crore profit earned during the period. The event to distribute the dividend was held in the chief minister's chamber on Wednesday. According to a press release, the PPCL has been consistently outperforming the generation targets set by the Union Ministry of Power.

The power generation process is fuelled by the 32.5 MW Karaikal power plant, deriving 22.9 MW from a gas turbine and 9.6 MW from a steam turbine. The gas required for the operation is sourced from the gas wells at Narimanam in the Cauvery basin through an agreement with the Gas Authority of India. The entire power generated is supplied to the electricity department in Karaikal.

The government is planning to expand the power plant's capacity by an additional 100 MW to meet the growing demand in the UT, particularly in Karaikal. The expansion, however, hinges on a firm allocation of gas amounting to 4.85 lakh cubic metres per day from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Currently, gas allocation remains on a fallback basis (provisional)  which has impeded the expansion plans of continuous generation of the targeted 100 MW.

