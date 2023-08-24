Raj Bhavan condemns Dayanidhi Maran’s remarks about TN Governor’s family function 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Wednesday condemned the “Irresponsible and mischievous statement” attributed to the DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran casting aspersions on governor RN Ravi.

“Section of media reported quoting from a public speech of Dayanidhi Maran in which the MP alleged the use of government money in a family function of the governor at Ooty Raj Bhavan. Since the statement is false, mischievous, and scurrilous, the facts must be brought into the public domain,” a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

“The entire expense for the event, including board and lodging for guests, hiring charges of vehicles, catering, including tea and coffee, lighting, flowers and floral decorations, service personnel, etc., was borne by the governor.

It is to be noted that food bills for the governor and family members are raised every month and though entitled, the same are borne by the governor,” the release added.

The Raj Bhavan statement also said the governor hosted a family event at Ooty from Feb 21 to 23, 2022 and all the guests of the governor stayed in private hotels and no one stayed in Raj Bhavan. Besides, private vehicles were hired for the use of not only guests but even for the family members of the governor. No government vehicle was used at all.

“Private catering was done, and the Raj Bhavan kitchen was not used at all, not even for tea or coffee. The lighting arrangements for the entire event were done through a private source, not Raj Bhavan. Even flowers for floral decorations were privately purchased from the market. The workforce for the entire event was sourced privately. No Raj Bhavan staff was used,” the Raj Bhavan clarified.

