Home States Tamil Nadu

Raj Bhavan condemns Dayanidhi Maran’s remarks about TN Governor’s family function 

It is to be noted that food bills for the governor and family members are raised every month and though entitled, the same are borne by the governor,” the release added. 

Published: 24th August 2023 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Wednesday condemned the “Irresponsible and mischievous statement” attributed to the DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran casting aspersions on governor RN Ravi. 

“Section of media reported quoting from a public speech of Dayanidhi Maran in which the MP alleged the use of government money in a family function of the governor at Ooty Raj Bhavan. Since the statement is false, mischievous, and scurrilous, the facts must be brought into the public domain,” a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

“The entire expense for the event, including board and lodging for guests, hiring charges of vehicles, catering, including tea and coffee, lighting, flowers and floral decorations, service personnel, etc., was borne by the governor.

It is to be noted that food bills for the governor and family members are raised every month and though entitled, the same are borne by the governor,” the release added. 

The Raj Bhavan statement also said the governor hosted a family event at Ooty from Feb 21 to 23, 2022 and all the guests of the governor stayed in private hotels and no one stayed in Raj Bhavan. Besides, private vehicles were hired for the use of not only guests but even for the family members of the governor. No government vehicle was used at all.

“Private catering was done, and the Raj Bhavan kitchen was not used at all, not even for tea or coffee. The lighting arrangements for the entire event were done through a private source, not Raj Bhavan. Even flowers for floral decorations were privately purchased from the market. The workforce for the entire event was sourced privately. No Raj Bhavan staff was used,” the Raj Bhavan clarified. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dayanidhi Maran Governor Ravi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp