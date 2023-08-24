SI, wife booked for acquiring crores worth of assets in 4 years in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Madurai recently registered a case against a sub-inspector and his wife for allegedly acquiring Rs 1.27 crore worth of assets disproportionate to their income over a period of four years. The case was registered against S Thennarasu and his wife Kavvitha of TM Nagar in Mattuthavani in Madurai under The Prevention of Corruption Act. Sources said the vigilance got a tip-off that the sub-inspector and his wife possessed pecuniary resources and properties. "At the beginning of the check period on April 1, 2016, they possessed properties worth Rs 20.70 lakh but at the end of the check period on March 31, 2020, they possessed properties worth Rs 2.26 crore. The sub-inspector has an income of Rs 1.60 crore through lawful sources of government salary, rental, and sale of ancestral property. His expenses included payment towards policies, educational expenses, repayment of housing loans, gold loans, and others. He bought a total of 3.66 acres of land in four places and two house sites of 4,907 sq. ft in Madurai and Sivaganga districts," sources said, adding that he had amassed around Rs 1.27 crore assets by this period. Thennarasu joined as sub-inspector in May 2000 and was promoted to inspector in December 2013 before being again demoted as sub-inspector in 2014.