Sri Lankan attacks continue, seven from Nagai fishers targeted mid-sea 

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The assault on Indian fishers and robbing of their equipment allegedly by Sri Lankan assailants continued for the second consecutive night as at least seven fishermen who put out to sea from Nagapattinam district came under attack near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) around 8 pm on Tuesday, sources said.

Following the incident, one of them has been admitted to Vedaranyam Government Hospital, taking the total number of fishermen hospitalised in the district since Monday night’s attack to 16.

According to sources, the fishermen of Vellappallam in Vedaranyam taluk who ventured into the sea in two groups on Monday afternoon were fishing about a few nautical miles southeast of Point Calimere when they came under attack from armed groups of Sri Lankans. The seven were assaulted and robbed of their fishing equipment before they managed to return to shore on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ | 35 Tamil Nadu fishers attacked by Lankan gangs in one night

With this, the total number of fishermen who came allegedly under attack near IMBL over the past two days increased to 42 on Wednesday. Earlier, at least 35 other fishermen from Nagapattinam allegedly suffered a similar plight in seven separate incidents on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

As was done following the earlier attack, additional cases have been registered at Vedaranyam Marine Police Station against the unidentified assailants from Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ | EPS slams Tamil Nadu CM for ‘not taking concrete step’

The increasing number of attacks has led many fishers in villages such as Arukatuthurai, Pushpavanam and Vellappallam in Nagapattinam to refrain from venturing into the sea altogether or correct their usual course away from Palk Strait. “We advised our fishers to head east or northeast in the Coramandel waters instead of going southeast towards Palk Strait.

ALSO READ | Three Sri Lankan fishermen held off Vedaranyam coast

The availability of fish resources and the tranquil conditions may not prevail in the Coromandel waters like that in Palk Strait. But we do not have an option at the moment,” said MM Boomidasan, a fisherfolk representative from Arukatuthurai. Meanwhile, the fisheries department has requested the Indian Coast Guard to patrol along IMBL to prevent Sri Lankans and Indian fishers from trespassing on either side.

NAGAPATTINAM: The assault on Indian fishers and robbing of their equipment allegedly by Sri Lankan assailants continued for the second consecutive night as at least seven fishermen who put out to sea from Nagapattinam district came under attack near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) around 8 pm on Tuesday, sources said. Following the incident, one of them has been admitted to Vedaranyam Government Hospital, taking the total number of fishermen hospitalised in the district since Monday night’s attack to 16. According to sources, the fishermen of Vellappallam in Vedaranyam taluk who ventured into the sea in two groups on Monday afternoon were fishing about a few nautical miles southeast of Point Calimere when they came under attack from armed groups of Sri Lankans. The seven were assaulted and robbed of their fishing equipment before they managed to return to shore on Wednesday morning. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | 35 Tamil Nadu fishers attacked by Lankan gangs in one night With this, the total number of fishermen who came allegedly under attack near IMBL over the past two days increased to 42 on Wednesday. Earlier, at least 35 other fishermen from Nagapattinam allegedly suffered a similar plight in seven separate incidents on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. As was done following the earlier attack, additional cases have been registered at Vedaranyam Marine Police Station against the unidentified assailants from Sri Lanka. ALSO READ | EPS slams Tamil Nadu CM for ‘not taking concrete step’ The increasing number of attacks has led many fishers in villages such as Arukatuthurai, Pushpavanam and Vellappallam in Nagapattinam to refrain from venturing into the sea altogether or correct their usual course away from Palk Strait. “We advised our fishers to head east or northeast in the Coramandel waters instead of going southeast towards Palk Strait. ALSO READ | Three Sri Lankan fishermen held off Vedaranyam coast The availability of fish resources and the tranquil conditions may not prevail in the Coromandel waters like that in Palk Strait. But we do not have an option at the moment,” said MM Boomidasan, a fisherfolk representative from Arukatuthurai. Meanwhile, the fisheries department has requested the Indian Coast Guard to patrol along IMBL to prevent Sri Lankans and Indian fishers from trespassing on either side.