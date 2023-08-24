Tamil Nadu CM’s Mutt college visit to change perception?

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s scheduled participation on Thursday in the 75th-anniversary celebrations of an arts college run by the Dharmapuram aadheenam in Mayiladuthurai has fuelled speculation that the move is to change the perception that his party is against mutts and Hindus.

The CM’s visit comes after a controversy erupted in 2022 over the Dharmapuram mutt organising its annual pattina pravesam. While Mayiladuthurai revenue officials initially banned the conduct of the procession wherein the mutt seer is carried around the locality in a palanquin by devotees, it was revoked following widespread opposition and the heads of several mutts directly meeting with Stalin in Chennai.

Meanwhile, BJP and AIADMK leaders, who spoke in favour of pattina pravesam, attacked the DMK saying that it was against Hindu tradition.

It is against this backdrop that Stalin’s participation in the diamond jubilee celebrations of the college established by Dharmapuram aadheenam gains significance. Pannai So Siva, an aadheenam devotee from Mayiladuthurai, told TNIE, “The primary aim of the mutt is Tamil language development along with spreading Shaivism. The mutt also indulges in educational services,” he added.

Writer and political commentator Vaeyuru Tholibangan said, “The mutt’s recent activities have shown its tilt towards Hindutuva, which worried many Tamil enthusiasts. I hope the CM’s visit paves the way for bringing mutt back to its original track of Tamil development.” Mutt devotee and DMK member Tholkappiyan said, “The DMK is not against any religion. That is false propaganda. The CM’s event would be a testament to this.”

