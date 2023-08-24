Tamil Nadu leaders upbeat over success of  Chandrayaan-3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders of various political parties congratulated the ISRO team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. “Hearty congratulations to the ISRO team for bringing India into the top space league. This is unstoppable India!,” the governor said in his message.

Entire nation and overseas Indian community are immensely proud of our space scientists for the historic #Chandrayaan3 successful mission to Lunar's South Pole. Hearty congratulations to @isro Team for bringing India into the top space league. This is unstoppable India! pic.twitter.com/PysorU944Q — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) August 23, 2023

Stalin said, “The three Chandrayaan missions have been led by exceptional minds from Tamil Nadu - Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha, and now P Veeramuthuvel. Their dedication and expertise inspire us all,” he added.

The successful lunar landing of #Chandrayaan3 brings an immense sense of accomplishment to Tamil Nadu. The three #Chandrayaan missions have been led by exceptional minds from Tamil Nadu - Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha, and now P Veeramuthuvel. Their dedication and expertise… https://t.co/ESTsTnZij5 pic.twitter.com/nUyUBoNLUv — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 23, 2023

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, ex-CM O Panneerselvam, PMK founder S Ramadoss, TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, BJP president K Annamalai, MNM founder Kamal Haasan, also congratulated the ISRO team.

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-3: Not just sons of TN's soil but the soil itself contributed to historic moon mission

Chandrayaan 3 a victory of our scientists' thought, dedication and action: Karti Chidambaram

MADURAI: The successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon is the victory of our scientists' thought, dedication and action, said Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday. Addressing media persons at Madurai airport, Karti congratulated the ISRO scientists and said it was a great golden day to remember.



When asked about AIADMK cadre giving Edappadi K Palaniswami the title of 'Puratchi Tamizhar', Karti said, "There is no wonder in that. Cadres give political leaders titles and even film actors in the state have been given titles by their fans. The AIADMK may be one of the strong parties in Tamil Nadu, but the people will never accept them as long as they are in alliance with the BJP."



To a question on BJP claiming that the Congress had first proposed NEET, the MP said though in 2010, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh proposed NEET as an option to the states, the subsequent BJP government had made it mandatory.

