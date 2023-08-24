Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu leaders upbeat over success of  Chandrayaan-3

Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders of various political parties congratulated ISRO team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.  

Published: 24th August 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-3

A man cheering for the successful landing of India’s moon craft Chandrayaan-3, on the moon surface, poses with the Indian flag. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders of various political parties congratulated the ISRO team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.  “Hearty congratulations to the ISRO team for bringing India into the top space league. This is unstoppable India!,” the governor said in his message. 

Stalin said, “The three Chandrayaan missions have been led by exceptional minds from Tamil Nadu - Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha, and now P Veeramuthuvel. Their dedication and expertise inspire us all,” he added.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, ex-CM O Panneerselvam, PMK founder S Ramadoss, TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, BJP president K Annamalai, MNM founder Kamal Haasan, also congratulated the ISRO team.

Chandrayaan 3 a victory of our scientists' thought, dedication and action: Karti Chidambaram

MADURAI:  The successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon is the victory of our scientists' thought, dedication and action, said Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday. Addressing media persons at Madurai airport, Karti congratulated the ISRO scientists and said it was a great golden day to remember.

When asked about AIADMK cadre giving Edappadi K Palaniswami the title of 'Puratchi Tamizhar', Karti said, "There is no wonder in that. Cadres give political leaders titles and even film actors in the state have been given titles by their fans. The AIADMK may be one of the strong parties in Tamil Nadu, but the people will never accept them as long as they are in alliance with the BJP."

To a question on BJP claiming that the Congress had first proposed NEET, the MP said though in 2010, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh proposed NEET as an option to the states, the subsequent BJP government had made it mandatory.

