Home States Tamil Nadu

Three coins removed from five-year-old's food pipe through endoscopy in Tiruvannamalai 

The medical team's efforts were appreciated by Tiruvannamalai RMO Aravindhan, Tiruvannamalai Medical College Dean Arvind, and medical superintendent Dr Balasubramaniam.

Published: 24th August 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital

Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three coins were removed from the food pipe of a five-year-old boy, who accidentally swallowed those while eating, at the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital, on Wednesday. The doctors employed rigid endoscopes to take out the coins.

On Wednesday, K Manimaran (5) was eating his food while playing with the coins. His mother, Shantha, was in the kitchen when Manimaran approached her with complaints of a throat ache. The mother alerted the father, Kudiyarasu, and the parents rushed the child to the hospital. Upon thorough examination, the doctors found that three coins were stuck in the child's food pipe.

They took Manimaran to the operating theatre and put him to sleep using anaesthesia. Instead of operating on him, the doctors used rigid endoscopes to carefully take out the coins from his food pipe. The boy has recovered and is currently stable.

Dr Balamurugan, head of the department of anaesthesia, explained that the process took only 15 minutes. He said, "This is the fifth such procedure this year. We ask parents to rush in such cases. Quick treatment can really help. Private hospitals might not want to do this kind of procedure because of the risk involved. But government hospitals are always ready to take risks for the patient's health."

Dr. Balamurugan and Dr. Srinivasan worked together to make sure the boy slept through the procedure. Dr Anbazhagan, who is an ENT specialist, and surgeon Dr Thabersh conducted the procedure. The medical team's efforts were appreciated by Tiruvannamalai RMO Aravindhan, Tiruvannamalai Medical College Dean Arvind, and medical superintendent Dr Balasubramaniam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital endoscopy Three coins removed from five-year-old's food pipe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp