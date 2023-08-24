Three coins removed from five-year-old's food pipe through endoscopy in Tiruvannamalai 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three coins were removed from the food pipe of a five-year-old boy, who accidentally swallowed those while eating, at the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital, on Wednesday. The doctors employed rigid endoscopes to take out the coins.

On Wednesday, K Manimaran (5) was eating his food while playing with the coins. His mother, Shantha, was in the kitchen when Manimaran approached her with complaints of a throat ache. The mother alerted the father, Kudiyarasu, and the parents rushed the child to the hospital. Upon thorough examination, the doctors found that three coins were stuck in the child's food pipe.

They took Manimaran to the operating theatre and put him to sleep using anaesthesia. Instead of operating on him, the doctors used rigid endoscopes to carefully take out the coins from his food pipe. The boy has recovered and is currently stable.

Dr Balamurugan, head of the department of anaesthesia, explained that the process took only 15 minutes. He said, "This is the fifth such procedure this year. We ask parents to rush in such cases. Quick treatment can really help. Private hospitals might not want to do this kind of procedure because of the risk involved. But government hospitals are always ready to take risks for the patient's health."

Dr. Balamurugan and Dr. Srinivasan worked together to make sure the boy slept through the procedure. Dr Anbazhagan, who is an ENT specialist, and surgeon Dr Thabersh conducted the procedure. The medical team's efforts were appreciated by Tiruvannamalai RMO Aravindhan, Tiruvannamalai Medical College Dean Arvind, and medical superintendent Dr Balasubramaniam.

