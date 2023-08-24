'Transfer row in TN: Education department favouring CEO'

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the withdrawal of the recent transfer order of Chief Educational Officers (CEOs), several teachers alleged that the school education department is bending the rules to favour some officers.

According to official sources, on August 11, school education department secretary Kakarla Usha transferred six CEOs, including those in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Ranipet. When L Sumathi, who was transferred from Coimbatore, went to join in Ranipet on August 14, the incumbent P Usha, who was transferred to Tiruppur, allegedly did not leave her post.

"As Usha did not want to go to Tiruppur, the school education department on August 21 transferred Karur CEO N Geetha to Tiruppur and Sumathi was transferred to Karur. Besides, Tiruppur CEO R Balamurali assumed charge as Coimbatore CEO after 10 days, due to which administration works affected in Coimbatore," sources added.

A teacher K Kousalya (name changed) from a government high school in Coimbatore told TNIE, "Transfer is not punishment, but modification of efficient administration. As per the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Contact rule, every government employee should obey the orders of higher officials. The disciplinary procedure should be implemented against those who don't follow orders as per Tamil Nadu Disciplinary Civil and Appeal Rules."

"However, school education secretary Kakarla Usha and director G Arivoli favoured Usha by withdrawing the transfer order," she alleged. Art Teacher Welfare Association state president SA Rajkumar told TNIE, "If a teacher doesn't obey transfer orders, CEOs take strict action against them and in some cases even suspend them. But if the CEOs refuse to follow orders, higher officials withdraw the order. The rule should be the same for everyone." Kakarla Usha and Arivoli were not available for comments.

COIMBATORE: Following the withdrawal of the recent transfer order of Chief Educational Officers (CEOs), several teachers alleged that the school education department is bending the rules to favour some officers. According to official sources, on August 11, school education department secretary Kakarla Usha transferred six CEOs, including those in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Ranipet. When L Sumathi, who was transferred from Coimbatore, went to join in Ranipet on August 14, the incumbent P Usha, who was transferred to Tiruppur, allegedly did not leave her post. "As Usha did not want to go to Tiruppur, the school education department on August 21 transferred Karur CEO N Geetha to Tiruppur and Sumathi was transferred to Karur. Besides, Tiruppur CEO R Balamurali assumed charge as Coimbatore CEO after 10 days, due to which administration works affected in Coimbatore," sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A teacher K Kousalya (name changed) from a government high school in Coimbatore told TNIE, "Transfer is not punishment, but modification of efficient administration. As per the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Contact rule, every government employee should obey the orders of higher officials. The disciplinary procedure should be implemented against those who don't follow orders as per Tamil Nadu Disciplinary Civil and Appeal Rules." "However, school education secretary Kakarla Usha and director G Arivoli favoured Usha by withdrawing the transfer order," she alleged. Art Teacher Welfare Association state president SA Rajkumar told TNIE, "If a teacher doesn't obey transfer orders, CEOs take strict action against them and in some cases even suspend them. But if the CEOs refuse to follow orders, higher officials withdraw the order. The rule should be the same for everyone." Kakarla Usha and Arivoli were not available for comments.