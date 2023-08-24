Union Minister condemns DMK and Congress alliance

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday criticised the DMK and Congress parties stating that they are corrupt and engaged in dynasty politics.



He was addressing a public gathering in Tirunelveli as a part of the conclusion of the first leg of BJP state president K Annamalai's padayatra. The minister said the DMK had done nothing for the people of Tamil Nadu when it was a part of the UPA rule. "Over the past two years, the DMK has spread misinformation and engaged in divisive politics.

Before the BJP came to power in 2014, the Congress-led UPA government used its power to engage in corruption involving thousands of crores. The DMK was equally involved in too. Family-run parties show little care for the poor and downtrodden people of the country.

The DMK and Congress are in alliance today to save their families. The people should remove it from power. It is shameful that a DMK minister is in jail for the cash-for-job scam. Huge amount of cash has been recovered from friends and staff of the jailed Minister Senthil Balaji," the minister claimed.



Bhupender further said the BJP has executed various developmental works in Tamil Nadu though it is not in power. We will have our government both in Tamil Nadu and at the centre one day," he added.

TIRUNELVELI: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday criticised the DMK and Congress parties stating that they are corrupt and engaged in dynasty politics. He was addressing a public gathering in Tirunelveli as a part of the conclusion of the first leg of BJP state president K Annamalai's padayatra. The minister said the DMK had done nothing for the people of Tamil Nadu when it was a part of the UPA rule. "Over the past two years, the DMK has spread misinformation and engaged in divisive politics. Before the BJP came to power in 2014, the Congress-led UPA government used its power to engage in corruption involving thousands of crores. The DMK was equally involved in too. Family-run parties show little care for the poor and downtrodden people of the country. The DMK and Congress are in alliance today to save their families. The people should remove it from power. It is shameful that a DMK minister is in jail for the cash-for-job scam. Huge amount of cash has been recovered from friends and staff of the jailed Minister Senthil Balaji," the minister claimed. Bhupender further said the BJP has executed various developmental works in Tamil Nadu though it is not in power. We will have our government both in Tamil Nadu and at the centre one day," he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });