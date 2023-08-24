Home States Tamil Nadu

Union Minister condemns DMK and Congress alliance

He was addressing a public gathering in Tirunelveli as a part of the conclusion of the first leg of BJP state president K Annamalai's padayatra.

Published: 24th August 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bhupender Yadav.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday criticised the DMK and Congress parties stating that they are corrupt and engaged in dynasty politics.

He was addressing a public gathering in Tirunelveli as a part of the conclusion of the first leg of BJP state president K Annamalai's padayatra. The minister said the DMK had done nothing for the people of Tamil Nadu when it was a part of the UPA rule. "Over the past two years, the DMK has spread misinformation and engaged in divisive politics.

Before the BJP came to power in 2014, the Congress-led UPA government used its power to engage in corruption involving thousands of crores. The DMK was equally involved in too. Family-run parties show little care for the poor and downtrodden people of the country.

The DMK and Congress are in alliance today to save their families. The people should remove it from power. It is shameful that a DMK minister is in jail for the cash-for-job scam. Huge amount of cash has been recovered from friends and staff of the jailed Minister Senthil Balaji," the minister claimed.

Bhupender further said the BJP has executed various developmental works in Tamil Nadu though it is not in power. We will have our government both in Tamil Nadu and at the centre one day," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupender Yadav DMK and Congress alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp