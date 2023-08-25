‘Five bags of documents taken from Kodanad bungalow’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: C Dhanapal, brother of former CM Jayalalithaa’s car driver Kanagaraj - a deceased suspect in the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case, on Thursday alleged suspects, had taken away five bags full of documents from the bungalow and handed them over to two people in Salem.

Addressing media at the Salem SP office, where he had come to submit a petition seeking protection, Dhanapal (45) said facts about the incident would emerge if CB-CID investigated former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and his supporter Elangovan.

Speaking to TNIE over the phone, Dhanapal said Kanagaraj and Sayan, another suspect, had brought five bags full of documents from the Kodanad estate bungalow. Dhanapal added that he saw the bags at Perundurai in Erode. “Kanagaraj said he would pay Rs 25 crore for the bags and that they were to hand them to two persons. One person was in Sankagiri and another one was in Salem. I don’t know what documents were in the bags,” Dhanapal said.

Further, Dhanapal alleged that his brother’s death was not an accident but was planned by someone connected to the heist and executed with the help of police in order to destroy evidence. “The inspector of police who was working in Edappadi station had spoken to my brother several times over the phone during the Kodanad incident. His death was planned and his mobile phone was handed over to the inspector for investigation. But police arrested me on charges of destroying evidence,” Dhanapal added.

A native of Edappadi in Salem, Kanagaraj worked as a driver for Jayalalithaa and was one of the prime suspects in the Kodanad case, along with Sayan. Last month, Mecheri police in Salem arrested five people including Dhanapal in a cheating case. Dhanapal alleged that he was harassed by police during the interrogation in the cheating case. “Police demanded `10 lakh. They blindfolded me and broke my tooth,” he told media.

