Home States Tamil Nadu

Graft cases: DMK faults Madras High Court judge, to move Supreme Court    

Organising secretary RS Bharathi told reporters that the party will appeal against the orders in the Supreme Court as the party feels the judge had “picked” only cases against DMK ministers.

Published: 25th August 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi

RS Bharathi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The ruling DMK on Thursday alleged “malafide intention” in the recent decision of a Madras High Court judge to initiate suo motu revisions against the acquittal of three state ministers.

The party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi told reporters that the party will appeal against the orders in the Supreme Court as the party feels the judge had “picked” only cases against DMK ministers.

Addressing reporters at the DMK headquarters in Chennai on Thursday, Bharathi said the party respects the judiciary but feels the judge has misused his discretionary powers in the issue. Bharathi also said the same judge, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, had dismissed a case against AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami relating to alleged malpractices amounting to Rs 3,600 crore in awarding tenders.

He said the judge had observed that he was against wasting the court’s time. Bharathi said the same judge has now initiated suo motu revision of cases involving disproportionate assets of merely Rs 44 lakh and Rs 74 lakh against ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu, respectively. 

Bharathi alleged this amounts to “pick and choose” by the judge in cases against DMK ministers. He pointed out that former AIADMK ministers, including O Panneerselvam, Natham Viswanathan, and Valarmathi, were also acquitted in disproportionate assets cases, but only DMK ministers faced such revisions.

“Hence, we suspect that there is a malafide intention to defame DMK and its ministers. We are prepared to face the case and will approach the Supreme Court,” Bharathi said. 

READ HERE:

Madras High Court to review acquittal of two ministers in graft cases

Madras High Court puts an end to graft case against sub-registrar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Madras High Court RS Bharathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp