Graft cases: DMK faults Madras High Court judge, to move Supreme Court    

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Thursday alleged “malafide intention” in the recent decision of a Madras High Court judge to initiate suo motu revisions against the acquittal of three state ministers.

The party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi told reporters that the party will appeal against the orders in the Supreme Court as the party feels the judge had “picked” only cases against DMK ministers.

DMK leader and advocate RS Bharathi says, "Madras High Court has taken Suo Motu cases against three sitting Ministers in older cases where they have already been acquitted. In the past, DMK has fought many legal battles and has achieved victory in that. We have faith in the… pic.twitter.com/T4GsJVgrQF August 24, 2023

Addressing reporters at the DMK headquarters in Chennai on Thursday, Bharathi said the party respects the judiciary but feels the judge has misused his discretionary powers in the issue. Bharathi also said the same judge, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, had dismissed a case against AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami relating to alleged malpractices amounting to Rs 3,600 crore in awarding tenders.

He said the judge had observed that he was against wasting the court’s time. Bharathi said the same judge has now initiated suo motu revision of cases involving disproportionate assets of merely Rs 44 lakh and Rs 74 lakh against ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu, respectively.

Bharathi alleged this amounts to “pick and choose” by the judge in cases against DMK ministers. He pointed out that former AIADMK ministers, including O Panneerselvam, Natham Viswanathan, and Valarmathi, were also acquitted in disproportionate assets cases, but only DMK ministers faced such revisions.

“Hence, we suspect that there is a malafide intention to defame DMK and its ministers. We are prepared to face the case and will approach the Supreme Court,” Bharathi said.

