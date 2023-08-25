Home States Tamil Nadu

Husband arrested in Krishnagiri home delivery death case

Published: 25th August 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  The husband of a 27-year-old woman who died after delivering a baby at home in Puliyampatti village near Pochampalli, was arrested on Thursday under IPC section 304 (a) for causing death by negligence. 

On Tuesday, M Loganayagi (27) delivered a baby with support from husband D Madhesh (27) and her parents K Vediyappan (47) and M Dhanalakshmi (45). She died due to blood loss and non-removal of the placenta. Loganayagi and Madhesh are believed in naturopathy and did not take allopathy treatment during their pregnancy, sources said.

A police source told TNIE that Krishnagiri RDO S Babu conducted inquiries with Madhesh and Loganayagi ‘s parents on Thursday. Following this, Bargur DSP KM Manoharan also held inquiries with them and the case was altered to IPC section 304 (a). Her parents were not arrested as they are taking care of the infant, sources said.

