Isha Centre: Madras High Court tells DTCP to verify permits 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to verify and take appropriate action on the constructions made without planning permission at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu recently passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by P Muthmmal, president of Vellingiri Hill Tribal Protection Society.

The DTCP status report filed through special government pleader R Anitha informed the court that Isha Yoga did not obtain approval from the authority for constructions on 20.85 hectares at Ikkarai Poluvampatti panchayat in Vellingiri hills falling under a non-planning area.

“No record has been found in this office regarding NOC issued by the district collector, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Hill Area Conservation Authority and the Fire and Rescue Services department,” the DTCP submitted, adding that verification held in the panchayat office also showed no permission was issued by the panchayat president.

The bench directed Isha Yoga to submit all the documents, which it claims to have obtained for the construction, within two weeks, and told the joint director of DTCP to verify them, the bench said. “If the same (permissions) is not in order, (DTCP) shall take further steps expeditiously with regard to the building that may not have been constructed in accordance with the plan and the NOC,” the court said.

