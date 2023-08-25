Home States Tamil Nadu

Killikulam Agriculture College in TN renamed after Vo Chidambaranar

Killikulam Agriculture College and Research Institute (AC&RI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  As Killikulam Agriculture College and Research Institute (AC&RI) has been renamed after freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi extended thanks to Chief Minister MK Stalin for making the legendary leader of the coastal district proud.

The parliamentarian inaugurated an agriculture exhibition conducted by AC&RI in association with the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare department, on the college premises. The exhibition highlighted traditional food grain cultivation and trade opportunities. Minor millets, traditional paddy varieties, and value-added products were displayed in the exhibition.

Addressing the agri-scientists, farmers, agri officials, research scholars, and students, Kanimozhi said CM Stalin made the announcement regarding the renaming of AC&RI after VO Chidambaranar, during the Independence Day speech. She extended gratitude on behalf of the people of Thoothukudi, adding that it has made them proud.

"Our key demand is to enhance Killikulam Agriculture College and Research Institute into a university," she said.

Kanimozhi added that minor millets have become a high-demand food in recent days after people became aware of its potential in controlling diabetics and other diseases. Stating that research is indispensable in the field of agriculture, Kanimozhi said agri scientists are doing research to recreate traditional paddy varieties that can produce yield within a short span with less water. We hope to achieve success in producing traditional paddy crops that suit the present-day agriculture practices, she said.

Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah, Additional collector Thakkare Subam Gnanadev Rao, sub-collector Gaurav Kumar, and other officials were present.  

