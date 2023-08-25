Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Corporation starts impounding stray cattle from roads 

The civic body drew sharp criticism after a 35-year-old woman was injured in a stray cattle attack on Tuesday. In the incident, the woman’s leg was fractured.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With complaints mounting about stray cattle menace, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Thursday launched a drive to impound cattle roaming loose on city roads. Three cattle were impounded in Singanallur.

Following the complaints, Corporation Commissioner M Prathap instructed to initiate a drive to impound stray cattle as owners of cattle were already given a warning not to allow the animals to roam on roads.
The corporation staff from the health and veterinary departments launched the drive near Uzhavar Sandhai in Singanallur and seized three cattle.

“The impounded cows were taken to VOC Park Zoo. Owners could claim the cattle back after paying a fine of Rs 10,000 each. If owners do not show up for a week, the animals would be sent to goshalas (cattle shelters),” an official said.

Meanwhile, the City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan warned cattle owners of legal action if their cattle were found roaming on the road.

