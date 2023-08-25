NGT stays green nod for harbours in Tamil Nadu

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant judgement, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) kept in abeyance the environmental clearance granted to the Department of Fisheries for building the twin fishing harbours in ecologically-sensitive Kaliveli or Yedayanthittu estuary.

Alamparai Fort at the mouth

of Kaliveli River | Express

TNIE had highlighted how the site was unsuitable for such a large project apart from several missing components in the environment impact assessment (EIA), which suppressed the fact that the site was an Olive Ridley turtle nesting zone while the Yedayanthittu estuary water was rich in seagrass beds.

The fisheries department had proposed to build two fishing harbours - at Alamparaikuppam in Chengalpet and at Azhagankuppam in Villupuram - with a capacity of 12,000 tonnes per annum each. Besides, two training walls would be built by cutting open a narrow strip of beach area to create a navigation channel for fishing vessels to come into the estuary.

The NGT bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and K Satyagopal categorically said the project cannot be permitted in the absence of a comprehensive EIA. The petitioner M Yuvadeeban, who is a naturalist, prima facie established the presence of mangroves, turtle nesting, seagrass beds and sand dunes in the proposed project area, which was also corroborated by the report of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

“The presence of mangroves, mudflats, turtle nesting grounds, seagrass beds, etc., may have to be taken into account for classification of the CRZ-I area and if required the current CRZ-IB and CRZ-II areas may have to be revised. Admittedly, there are challenges to the CRZ notification, 2019 and also to the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) draft map. Therefore, in the absence of comprehensive EIA studies done scientifically, the environmental clearance granted has to be kept in abeyance,” the NGT order reads.

The same NGT bench recently directed the State Coastal Zone Management Authority not to proceed with the public hearing based on an incomplete draft CZMP. The tribunal said it cannot permit the harbour project to proceed further till the errors in the CZMP are rectified and the comprehensive shoreline protection management plan is approved.

The bench, however, gave liberty to the Department of Fisheries to submit a fresh application if there is a change in the scope of the project. “In case the project involves erosion control measures (groynes or training walls), then the proposal should be considered only after the Shoreline Management is finalized by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR),” the order says.

