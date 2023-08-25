Home States Tamil Nadu

One of four TN journos returning after meet with Nambi Narayanan dies in road crash

According to sources, the car in which the four were travelling turned turtle after it hit a divider on the highway. The deceased was identified as R Sankar (33) who was in the driver’s seat.  

Published: 25th August 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  A 33-year-old video journalist working with the Puthiya Thalamurai news channel died and three other journalists were injured in a road accident that took place near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

“The journalists were returning to Tirunelveli from Thiruvananthapuram after getting former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s byte on Chandrayaan-3. After the postmortem, Sankar’s family members received his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The other three journalists --  Nagarajan (45), Vallinayagam (38), and Narayanan (35) -- are under treatment in the hospital,” sources said. 

Chief Minister  MK Stalin expressed his condolences over Sankar’s death. He also announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to Sankar’s family and Rs 50,000 to the three injured. Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai and other leaders expressed their condolences.

Sankar is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old son. Tirunelveli Revenue Divisional Officer Karthikayini handed over the cheques for the solatium to the family members of Sankar and the injured journalists.

