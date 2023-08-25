One of four TN journos returning after meet with Nambi Narayanan dies in road crash

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 33-year-old video journalist working with the Puthiya Thalamurai news channel died and three other journalists were injured in a road accident that took place near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

According to sources, the car in which the four were travelling turned turtle after it hit a divider on the highway. The deceased was identified as R Sankar (33) who was in the driver’s seat.

The mangled remains of the car

that met with the accident in

Nanguneri

“The journalists were returning to Tirunelveli from Thiruvananthapuram after getting former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s byte on Chandrayaan-3. After the postmortem, Sankar’s family members received his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The other three journalists -- Nagarajan (45), Vallinayagam (38), and Narayanan (35) -- are under treatment in the hospital,” sources said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences over Sankar’s death. He also announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to Sankar’s family and Rs 50,000 to the three injured. Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai and other leaders expressed their condolences.

Sankar is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old son. Tirunelveli Revenue Divisional Officer Karthikayini handed over the cheques for the solatium to the family members of Sankar and the injured journalists.

TIRUNELVELI: A 33-year-old video journalist working with the Puthiya Thalamurai news channel died and three other journalists were injured in a road accident that took place near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli on Thursday. According to sources, the car in which the four were travelling turned turtle after it hit a divider on the highway. The deceased was identified as R Sankar (33) who was in the driver’s seat. The mangled remains of the car that met with the accident in Nanguneri“The journalists were returning to Tirunelveli from Thiruvananthapuram after getting former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s byte on Chandrayaan-3. After the postmortem, Sankar’s family members received his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The other three journalists -- Nagarajan (45), Vallinayagam (38), and Narayanan (35) -- are under treatment in the hospital,” sources said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences over Sankar’s death. He also announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to Sankar’s family and Rs 50,000 to the three injured. Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai and other leaders expressed their condolences. Sankar is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old son. Tirunelveli Revenue Divisional Officer Karthikayini handed over the cheques for the solatium to the family members of Sankar and the injured journalists. திருநெல்வேலி மாவட்டத்தில் சாலை விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த தொலைக்காட்சி ஒளிப்பதிவாளர் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு ஆறுதல் மற்றும் நிதியுதவியை மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் அறிவித்துள்ளார். pic.twitter.com/jAi0z73LNN — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) August 24, 2023