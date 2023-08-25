One of four TN journos returning after meet with Nambi Narayanan dies in road crash
TIRUNELVELI: A 33-year-old video journalist working with the Puthiya Thalamurai news channel died and three other journalists were injured in a road accident that took place near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli on Thursday.
According to sources, the car in which the four were travelling turned turtle after it hit a divider on the highway. The deceased was identified as R Sankar (33) who was in the driver’s seat.
“The journalists were returning to Tirunelveli from Thiruvananthapuram after getting former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s byte on Chandrayaan-3. After the postmortem, Sankar’s family members received his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The other three journalists -- Nagarajan (45), Vallinayagam (38), and Narayanan (35) -- are under treatment in the hospital,” sources said.
Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences over Sankar’s death. He also announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to Sankar’s family and Rs 50,000 to the three injured. Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai and other leaders expressed their condolences.
Sankar is survived by his wife and a seven-year-old son. Tirunelveli Revenue Divisional Officer Karthikayini handed over the cheques for the solatium to the family members of Sankar and the injured journalists.
