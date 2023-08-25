Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay compensation to victim's family in unsolved hit-and-run case: Madras HC

Citing that her in-laws are visually disabled and they were depending on her husband's income for livelihood, she sought Rs 5 lakh compensation.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Tiruchy District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to consider and provide adequate compensation to a woman whose husband was killed in a road accident at Tiruchy in 2021.

The petitioner, A Mano, said her husband Arockiyadoss (33) sustained grievous injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Thatchankurichi to Kumulur road on January 9, 2021. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to the injuries the next day, the mother of two added. Though Siruganur police registered a case in this regard, there has been no progress in the investigation and the vehicle involved has not been traced yet, she stated and requested the court to direct the police to complete the investigation expeditiously.

Citing that her in-laws are visually disabled and they were depending on her husband's income for livelihood, she sought Rs 5 lakh compensation. When the case was heard by Justice P Dhanabal, the petitioner's counsel cited a 2015 SC judgment, which said high courts can order compensation to victims under Section 357 A of CrPC (Victim Compensation Scheme). Accepting this, the judge directed the Tiruchy DLSA to consider Mano's representation and provide adequate compensation to her within two months.

