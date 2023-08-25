Home States Tamil Nadu

Respond to court queries directly: Madras HC to govt department heads

The direction was given on an appeal alleging negligence in providing promotion to a government officer.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the chief secretary of the Tamil Nadu government to ensure department heads respond to queries raised by the court on specific issues relating to the administration.

“The chief secretary shall issue a necessary circular to all the secretaries to government as well as the HoDs to respond by themselves to the queries raised by the court on specific issues concerning the department, apart from the regular counter affidavit, defence statements filed by the respondents or the parties to the lis (case),” a division bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu said in an order passed on Wednesday.

The direction was given on an appeal alleging negligence in providing promotion to a government officer. The appeal was filed by D Jeyaram, of Chennai, who retired as deputy collector in Tamil Nadu government service as promotion was not given to him. The Public Department released a list of 41 candidates eligible for promotion to the post of district revenue officer (DRO) in 2015. Ten were promoted to DRO but the others including the petitioner were not. When his writ petition was disposed of without an order to provide promotion, he filed the appeal.

The division bench had raised several queries including the order of approval of such vacancies and the belated promotion, but the concerned department authorities failed to respond properly. The bench felt if the chief secretary, who is a respondent, could not respond to queries, at least, the public secretary should have furnished the answers, but only a section officer had submitted the written instructions.

