Tamil Nadu's Valliyoor police advise students against wearing caste wristbands

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Valliyoor police, revenue officials, and district child welfare officials on Thursday jointly conducted an awareness programme against wearing caste threads, using tobacco products, and travelling on footboard in buses for school students.



The programme was held in Valliyoor Government Higher Secondary School and government-aided Concordia Higher Secondary School, where the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims and suspects were studying.



"Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan instructed the police personnel to conduct awareness programmes on the abolition of caste-based discrimination, the POCSO Act, road rules, and the impact of using tobacco products. Valliyoor police inspector John Britto, Revenue Inspector Santhi, and Child Welfare Officer Helina conducted the awareness programmes and spoke on various topics. They insisted the students not wear caste wristbands," the police said in a communication to the media persons.



Meanwhile, an awareness march on drug eradication was organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Moolaikaraipatti Government Higher Secondary School. Naik Subedar Roa, NCC officer Rathish Kumar, teachers, and members of parents teachers' association were present. The students distributed pamphlets against the usage of drugs and carried placards with awareness slogans during their march.

TIRUNELVELI: Valliyoor police, revenue officials, and district child welfare officials on Thursday jointly conducted an awareness programme against wearing caste threads, using tobacco products, and travelling on footboard in buses for school students. The programme was held in Valliyoor Government Higher Secondary School and government-aided Concordia Higher Secondary School, where the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims and suspects were studying. "Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan instructed the police personnel to conduct awareness programmes on the abolition of caste-based discrimination, the POCSO Act, road rules, and the impact of using tobacco products. Valliyoor police inspector John Britto, Revenue Inspector Santhi, and Child Welfare Officer Helina conducted the awareness programmes and spoke on various topics. They insisted the students not wear caste wristbands," the police said in a communication to the media persons. Meanwhile, an awareness march on drug eradication was organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Moolaikaraipatti Government Higher Secondary School. Naik Subedar Roa, NCC officer Rathish Kumar, teachers, and members of parents teachers' association were present. The students distributed pamphlets against the usage of drugs and carried placards with awareness slogans during their march.