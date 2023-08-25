Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Valliyoor police advise students against wearing caste wristbands

The programme was held in Valliyoor Government Higher Secondary School and government-aided Concordia Higher Secondary School.

Published: 25th August 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Valliyoor police, revenue officials, and district child welfare officials on Thursday jointly conducted an awareness programme against wearing caste threads, using tobacco products, and travelling on footboard in buses for school students.

The programme was held in Valliyoor Government Higher Secondary School and government-aided Concordia Higher Secondary School, where the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims and suspects were studying.

"Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan instructed the police personnel to conduct awareness programmes on the abolition of caste-based discrimination, the POCSO Act, road rules, and the impact of using tobacco products. Valliyoor police inspector John Britto, Revenue Inspector Santhi, and Child Welfare Officer Helina conducted the awareness programmes and spoke on various topics. They insisted the students not wear caste wristbands,"  the police said in a communication to the media persons.

Meanwhile, an awareness march on drug eradication was organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Moolaikaraipatti Government Higher Secondary School. Naik Subedar Roa, NCC officer Rathish Kumar, teachers, and members of parents teachers' association were present. The students distributed pamphlets against the usage of drugs and carried placards with awareness slogans during their march.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp