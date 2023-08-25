Tiruppur garment units call ‘scrap news’ false

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Garment manufacturers on Thursday said some TV channels and online media platforms were running a negative campaign claiming that several units in the district had sold their machinery for scrap due to lack of orders.

An official from the textile department (Tamil Nadu) said, "A Tamil television channel telecast a news claiming that garment manufacturers in Tiruppur are throwing away machinery for scrap. But the news item didn’t specify the exact number of machines discarded nor name the scrap dealers in Tiruppur city. Besides, there are several thousand tailoring machines in garment units. Some old machines might have been discarded, but that doesn’t reflect the real picture.”

Several associations clarified the issue after the video clip was widely circulated. President of Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) KM Subramanian described the clip as “complete fake news”. “No manufacturer would throw away machinery and other goods for scrap. These videos are highly condemnable,” he told TNIE.

Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturer Association (TEAMA) president M P Muthurathinam said the sector is going through tough times due to several factors, but that does not mean manufacturers sold machinery.

“In the last one year, several global issues caused financial losses to the garment industry in Tiruppur. Orders declined for many units whereas imports from Bangladesh surged. But that doesn’t mean, garment units have thrown away machinery for scrap. No unit compromises on quality and uses top-quality sewing, embroidery, padlock machines and printing machines. High-end sewing machine costs around Rs 45-50,000, embroidery machines cost Rs 75 lakh -1 crore. Even if they become old, we repair and reuse them again.”

Echoing his views, South Indian Hosiery Manufacturers Association (SIHMA) vice president Govindappan said, “The number of export and domestic orders has reduced, but it doesn’t mean the industry has collapsed. A few small players might be facing low orders. But even they will not sell machinery for scrap. We condemn the spreading of such false news.”

