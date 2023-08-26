16 jaundice cases in TN's Woraiyur; corporation downplaying number, say residents

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

TIRUCHY: Residents in and around Woraiyur are in the grip of jaundice fear as discharge from a broken underground drainage pipe has contaminated the water supply to the locality. While officials said the situation was under control with 16 confirmed cases so far, locals allege that the number of those infected is higher.

On the jaundice cases, City Health Officer T Manivannan said, "As a UGD pipe broke and the discharge mixed with water, contamination occurred. We have drawn water samples from the affected areas and sent them to King Institute (of Preventive Medicine and Research). We have been setting up medical camps in various parts of Woraiyur and are closely monitoring the situation. We have also directed officials to chlorinate the supply. So far there are 16 cases of jaundice in the region, all of whom are below 25. We have also alerted our health workers to monitor the situation every day. The cases are not severe. We have advised the general public to consume water after boiling it."

While the situation prompted Mayor Mu Anbalagan to visit Chozharajapuram on Thursday and to direct officials to repair broken UGD pipes and proper care for the affected, sources said the actual caseload was higher than what officials claim. As a case in point, a ward councillor said many students from nearby government schools have reported themselves absent.

Residents of areas like Pakkupettai, Chozharajapuram, Nawab Thottam and Thiruthanthani Road whom TNIE reached out to only corroborated the claim of high caseload. They said that some have admitted their wards to MGMGH and private health facilities while a few others were availing of treatment in UPHCs and taking alternate medicine for treatment.

A woman who took her 15-year-old boy to a village near Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district for treating jaundice using traditional medicine said, "We headed as a group as many are affected here."

Family members of six youths who were availing of treatment for jaundice at a private facility in Thanthondri Temple Street expressed dissatisfaction over the corporation’s response to the disease spread. Induraj KVS, a CPM member from Woraiyur region whose 12-year-old granddaughter has been hospitalised for the past four days, said, "Water contamination alone is the reason. Corporation officials are trying to downplay the situation. We need visible action from the corporation."

