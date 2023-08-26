50 temporary shops gutted in Tamil Nadu, Rs 1crore worth goods burnt

By Express News Service

TENKASI: More than 50 temporary shops were completely damaged after a fire broke out near the Kutralanathar temple, situated in the Courtallam Mainfalls, on Friday. Sources said about Rs 1 crore worth of goods were gutted. Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Tenkasi, Shengottai, Kadayanallur and Surandai, led by district fire officer Ganesan, reached the spot and doused the fire after a few hours of struggle.

"During the season from June to August, the temple administration auctions its land for setting up temporary shops every year. The bidders year set up temporary shops in Therku Prakaram, Vadakku Prakaram and Keezh Prakaram areas allegedly violating various norms such as maintaining a gap. Bangles, ready-to-wear clothes, toys, sporting goods, cosmetics, plastic goods and tea shops were among them.

The fire first broke out in the garbage dumped in the Therku Prakaram area and spread over the shops due to the strong wind. The shopkeepers and tourists ran away from their shops to save their lives. During the fire, gas cylinders kept in some shops exploded. A few trees on the banks of the Chitraru river also caught fire. More than 60 personnel arrived on the spot and doused the fire," said sources.

However, no casualty has been reported. District Collector Durai Ravichandran and Kadayanallur MLA C Krishnamurali visited the spot. "Necessary action will be taken to avoid any fire accident in Courtallam in future," he added.

