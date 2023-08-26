Agriculture grievance meeting held in Ramnathapuram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The district administration was urged to take action towards providing Rs 32,000 per acre as crop loan ahead of the cultivation season, during the monthly grievances day held in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

District collector Vishnu Chandran stated that Rs 132.7 crore has been sanctioned by the state government as drought relief for the district. It will be distributed to farmers within the first week of September, he added.



Meanwhile, petitions from farmers were taken in block-level offices as many farmers were not able to attend the grievances meeting held in the collectorate. Farmers sought action towards desilting water bodies, and raising the low-lying EB lines that go through fields, among other issues. The collector assured to take action on all petitions.



During the meeting held on Friday, Bakkiyanathan, a farmer leader, petitioned to request an increase in crop loans from Rs 27,000 per acre to Rs 32,000 per acre considering inflation. L

"Last year, Rs 261 crore have been distributed as crop loan in the district. Similar action should be taken this year," he said, adding that the block close to coastal areas is facing severe salination issues in borewells. Meanwhile, coconut farmers have sought action toward fixing a profitable price for their cultivation.

RAMANATHAPURAM: The district administration was urged to take action towards providing Rs 32,000 per acre as crop loan ahead of the cultivation season, during the monthly grievances day held in Ramanathapuram on Friday. District collector Vishnu Chandran stated that Rs 132.7 crore has been sanctioned by the state government as drought relief for the district. It will be distributed to farmers within the first week of September, he added. Meanwhile, petitions from farmers were taken in block-level offices as many farmers were not able to attend the grievances meeting held in the collectorate. Farmers sought action towards desilting water bodies, and raising the low-lying EB lines that go through fields, among other issues. The collector assured to take action on all petitions. During the meeting held on Friday, Bakkiyanathan, a farmer leader, petitioned to request an increase in crop loans from Rs 27,000 per acre to Rs 32,000 per acre considering inflation. L "Last year, Rs 261 crore have been distributed as crop loan in the district. Similar action should be taken this year," he said, adding that the block close to coastal areas is facing severe salination issues in borewells. Meanwhile, coconut farmers have sought action toward fixing a profitable price for their cultivation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });