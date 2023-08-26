Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore wins smart cities award for model roads

In addition, the Coimbatore Smart City also won the first prize in the ‘Best City award’ among the cities in the South Zone of India.

26th August 2023

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) Coimbatore Smart City Ltd has secured the first prize in the India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC) in the ‘Built environment’ category for the Development of Lakes and Model roads under the Smart Cities Mission. The President of India will felicitate winners on September 27 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

ISAC was launched by the Government of India’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to reward the cities, projects, and innovative ideas promoting smart development in cities. Around 100 smart cities across India participated in this edition of ISAC and a total of 88 proposals from 52 cities were submitted for the Built Environment Category. The CCMC had nominated its RS Puram and Race Course model road projects and lakefront rejuvenation project works for the award. After a detailed deliberation, CCMC was awarded first place.

In addition, the Coimbatore Smart City also won the first prize in the ‘Best City award’ among the cities in the South Zone of India. Apart from that, among the competing states, Tamil Nadu won the second prize in the ‘Best State Award’ category.

