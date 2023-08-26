Irula girls in Tamil Nadu live parents’ dream, turn B Com graduates

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When sisters Devi (23) and Devika (20) and their cousin Thenmozhi (20) —from the tribal Irula community whose main occupation is snake and rat catching—held out their B Com certificates with pride, they were not just celebrating their triumph against adversities. They were honouring their parents’ indomitable spirit, perseverance, and dream to see their wards emerge graduates.

In the 1990s, the siblings’ father, M Sanjeevi of Tirutani, had to drop out of school in Class 9 when his mother died. He then started working in a grocery store to contribute to his family’s meagre income. He later got married, but his financial struggles continued. In 2000, Sanjeevi and his brother-in-law G Appasamy’s families joined a rice mill in Kangamachathram in Tiruvallur as daily-wage labourers hoping for steady income but got trapped as bonded labourers.

When the two families finally got their freedom six years later, Sanjeevi and his wife Murugammal wanted to ensure that their children got a proper education and the opportunity to escape from the stranglehold of penury.“My parents tell me that when I was just five or six, I used to sweep the floor, dry paddy, and take care of my sisters as the elders always had some work at the rice mill,” Devi said.

“After we got out, our parents wanted to give us a good education. Though I was two years older, they put me in the same class with Devika and Thenmozhi so that we could be together,” Devi said. She has now joined a Master of Social Work course at a Chennai college. Devika and Thenmozhi have joined MCom in another college.

“Our father is working in another rice mill now. We were scared when we got admission to a good college as we were worried about adjusting to the place. In the first year, the classes were held online due to Covid-19. When physical classes started the next year, we struggled to speak in English, particularly during presentations. We watched YouTube videos related to the subject, and with the help of our professors, we gradually improved,” Devika said.

While Devika and Thenmozhi have set their eyes on government jobs after their PG, Devi wants to pursue social work. “I want to become a gazetted officer and sign in green ink,” said Thenmozhi. Devi met President Droupadi Murmu when she recently visited Chennai. “I was chosen from Tiruvallur district along with an activist to meet the President. She spoke about the importance of education and achievements of people from tribal communities,” Devi said.

CHENNAI: When sisters Devi (23) and Devika (20) and their cousin Thenmozhi (20) —from the tribal Irula community whose main occupation is snake and rat catching—held out their B Com certificates with pride, they were not just celebrating their triumph against adversities. They were honouring their parents’ indomitable spirit, perseverance, and dream to see their wards emerge graduates. In the 1990s, the siblings’ father, M Sanjeevi of Tirutani, had to drop out of school in Class 9 when his mother died. He then started working in a grocery store to contribute to his family’s meagre income. He later got married, but his financial struggles continued. In 2000, Sanjeevi and his brother-in-law G Appasamy’s families joined a rice mill in Kangamachathram in Tiruvallur as daily-wage labourers hoping for steady income but got trapped as bonded labourers. When the two families finally got their freedom six years later, Sanjeevi and his wife Murugammal wanted to ensure that their children got a proper education and the opportunity to escape from the stranglehold of penury.“My parents tell me that when I was just five or six, I used to sweep the floor, dry paddy, and take care of my sisters as the elders always had some work at the rice mill,” Devi said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “After we got out, our parents wanted to give us a good education. Though I was two years older, they put me in the same class with Devika and Thenmozhi so that we could be together,” Devi said. She has now joined a Master of Social Work course at a Chennai college. Devika and Thenmozhi have joined MCom in another college. “Our father is working in another rice mill now. We were scared when we got admission to a good college as we were worried about adjusting to the place. In the first year, the classes were held online due to Covid-19. When physical classes started the next year, we struggled to speak in English, particularly during presentations. We watched YouTube videos related to the subject, and with the help of our professors, we gradually improved,” Devika said. While Devika and Thenmozhi have set their eyes on government jobs after their PG, Devi wants to pursue social work. “I want to become a gazetted officer and sign in green ink,” said Thenmozhi. Devi met President Droupadi Murmu when she recently visited Chennai. “I was chosen from Tiruvallur district along with an activist to meet the President. She spoke about the importance of education and achievements of people from tribal communities,” Devi said.