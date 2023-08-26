Kadayanallur MLA seeks drinking water facilities, action against stray dogs

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Kadayanallur AIADMK MLA C Krishnamurali petitioned the district collector on Thursday demanding more drinking water sources and action against the stray dog menace for his constituency.



"The people of Kadayanallur constituency have been suffering a lot due to the prevailing water scarcity while there has been no rain during the southwest monsoon. Because of this, the local bodies across my constituency have not been able to offer drinking water to its people. People are forced to walk to distant farmwells to fetch water in pots. The drought which is usually experienced during the months of April and May has extended into the succeeding months too. Hence, the district administration should take steps to set up fresh drinking water sources for its local bodies and allocate special funds to them so that they can arrange drinking water facilities for its residents," Krishnamurali said in a petition.



In another petition, the MLA said that in a short span of time, more than 30 people, particularly children were bitten by the stray dogs in the Kadayanallur, Puliyangudi, Melaneelithanallur, and Sankarankovil areas. "The residents also blamed the government hospitals are not properly treating those who approached them for dog bite treatment. The district administration should take steps to control the stray dogs," he demanded.

TENKASI: Kadayanallur AIADMK MLA C Krishnamurali petitioned the district collector on Thursday demanding more drinking water sources and action against the stray dog menace for his constituency."The people of Kadayanallur constituency have been suffering a lot due to the prevailing water scarcity while there has been no rain during the southwest monsoon. Because of this, the local bodies across my constituency have not been able to offer drinking water to its people. People are forced to walk to distant farmwells to fetch water in pots. The drought which is usually experienced during the months of April and May has extended into the succeeding months too. Hence, the district administration should take steps to set up fresh drinking water sources for its local bodies and allocate special funds to them so that they can arrange drinking water facilities for its residents," Krishnamurali said in a petition.In another petition, the MLA said that in a short span of time, more than 30 people, particularly children were bitten by the stray dogs in the Kadayanallur, Puliyangudi, Melaneelithanallur, and Sankarankovil areas. "The residents also blamed the government hospitals are not properly treating those who approached them for dog bite treatment. The district administration should take steps to control the stray dogs," he demanded.