Land Consolidation Act comes into force in TN; farmers, activists demand its repeal

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 which was adopted by the Assembly on April 21 has come into force from August 17 with Governor RN Ravi giving his assent. The Act seeks to streamline the process of consolidation of government lands for large projects and regulate the process of the exchange of lands involving waterbodies and the protection of such waterbodies.

Environmental organisations, farmers' associations and activists who have been vehemently opposing the legislation right from the day of its adoption in the Assembly are up in arms now demanding its immediate repeal. They are also planning to challenge this legislation before the Madras High Court.

While moving the bill, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran explained the necessity for such legislation. He said the multiplicity of executive instructions and references to land in multiple laws leads to delay and uncertainty in the consolidation of lands, leading to time and cost overruns and loss of public money. Though the bill seeks to provide protection to waterbodies, farmers and environmental associations refused to buy the contention of the government.

Talking to TNIE, PR Pandian, president of All Farmers Organisations' Coordination Committee, said, "August 17, the day when the Land Consolidation Act came into force, is a dark day for our farmers. We are consulting among farmers' unions and environmental organisations to launch a massive agitation against this legislation because it is an anti-farmer law. This legislation has forced farmers to launch one freedom struggle and if the law is not repealed immediately, this agitation will take shape as a movement against the government."

Pandian also said this legislation would be an important topic for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and farmers have to act against the DMK government. "This Act is a serious one because now the government can give away large land parcels including water resources to corporate houses in the disguise of industrial growth. We are also consulting legal experts to challenge this Act," he said.

Sami Natarajan and PS Masilamani, general secretaries of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI and CPM, in a joint statement here, said already there are numerous legislation for acquiring lands and farmers had to wage a long battle to get compensation when the government acquires their land. The new legislation would not, in any way, protect the lands of marginal and poor farmers and waterbodies in the state. They also condemned the notification of this legislation in the extraordinary gazette after getting the assent of the governor ignoring the huge opposition from farmers. "We urge the government to put on hold this legislation without enforcing it," they added.

ALSO READ | TN Land consolidation bill will help corporates gain control over waterbodies

Advocate M Vetriselvan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, an organisation for environmental issues, said, "Since the Act has already come into force, most of the water resources are in danger of getting privatised. This Act violates the rights of the community over water resources. It also violates the rights of local bodies which own water resources. Article 39 of the Constitution speaks about community resources. It is the duty of the state government to ensure that the benefits of these community resources reach every person in society. This Act has violated the directive principles and hence it is against the Constitution. We will be challenging this Act before the court very soon."

ALSO READ | House passes bill to streamline process of consolidating govt land for big projects

Vetriselvan said a waterbody is not an individual entity but is linked to agricultural or pastoral lands or a water resource for the cattle stock in the area. Changing the use of land in the surrounding areas and keeping the waterbody alone will lead to its destruction in due course.

V Jeevakumar, an agricultural activist from Bhoothalur in Thanjavur district said, "The Act clearly says that the DMK government is adopting the economic policies of the BJP. Enforcing such legislation is like doing harm to our own resources. In due course, this legislation will lead to the height of corruption. This legislation also shows that the DMK government is marching in the wrong direction. Since this law is against the welfare of farmers as well as the people of Tamil Nadu, it will have an impact in the Lok Sabha elections."

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 which was adopted by the Assembly on April 21 has come into force from August 17 with Governor RN Ravi giving his assent. The Act seeks to streamline the process of consolidation of government lands for large projects and regulate the process of the exchange of lands involving waterbodies and the protection of such waterbodies. Environmental organisations, farmers' associations and activists who have been vehemently opposing the legislation right from the day of its adoption in the Assembly are up in arms now demanding its immediate repeal. They are also planning to challenge this legislation before the Madras High Court. While moving the bill, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran explained the necessity for such legislation. He said the multiplicity of executive instructions and references to land in multiple laws leads to delay and uncertainty in the consolidation of lands, leading to time and cost overruns and loss of public money. Though the bill seeks to provide protection to waterbodies, farmers and environmental associations refused to buy the contention of the government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Talking to TNIE, PR Pandian, president of All Farmers Organisations' Coordination Committee, said, "August 17, the day when the Land Consolidation Act came into force, is a dark day for our farmers. We are consulting among farmers' unions and environmental organisations to launch a massive agitation against this legislation because it is an anti-farmer law. This legislation has forced farmers to launch one freedom struggle and if the law is not repealed immediately, this agitation will take shape as a movement against the government." Pandian also said this legislation would be an important topic for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and farmers have to act against the DMK government. "This Act is a serious one because now the government can give away large land parcels including water resources to corporate houses in the disguise of industrial growth. We are also consulting legal experts to challenge this Act," he said. Sami Natarajan and PS Masilamani, general secretaries of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI and CPM, in a joint statement here, said already there are numerous legislation for acquiring lands and farmers had to wage a long battle to get compensation when the government acquires their land. The new legislation would not, in any way, protect the lands of marginal and poor farmers and waterbodies in the state. They also condemned the notification of this legislation in the extraordinary gazette after getting the assent of the governor ignoring the huge opposition from farmers. "We urge the government to put on hold this legislation without enforcing it," they added. ALSO READ | TN Land consolidation bill will help corporates gain control over waterbodies Advocate M Vetriselvan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, an organisation for environmental issues, said, "Since the Act has already come into force, most of the water resources are in danger of getting privatised. This Act violates the rights of the community over water resources. It also violates the rights of local bodies which own water resources. Article 39 of the Constitution speaks about community resources. It is the duty of the state government to ensure that the benefits of these community resources reach every person in society. This Act has violated the directive principles and hence it is against the Constitution. We will be challenging this Act before the court very soon." ALSO READ | House passes bill to streamline process of consolidating govt land for big projects Vetriselvan said a waterbody is not an individual entity but is linked to agricultural or pastoral lands or a water resource for the cattle stock in the area. Changing the use of land in the surrounding areas and keeping the waterbody alone will lead to its destruction in due course. V Jeevakumar, an agricultural activist from Bhoothalur in Thanjavur district said, "The Act clearly says that the DMK government is adopting the economic policies of the BJP. Enforcing such legislation is like doing harm to our own resources. In due course, this legislation will lead to the height of corruption. This legislation also shows that the DMK government is marching in the wrong direction. Since this law is against the welfare of farmers as well as the people of Tamil Nadu, it will have an impact in the Lok Sabha elections."