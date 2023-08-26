Man held for assaulting pregnant SC wife in Tamil Nadu, seven family members booked

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A man from the MBC community in Angampatti was arrested and seven of his family members were booked under under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly verbally abusing and assaulting his 21-year-old Dalit wife.

According to police, S Geethanjali (21), a native of Malaiyandahalli village, is from an SC community and studies in a private college at Krishnagiri, She became friends with K Siva (23) a native of Sevathankottai village who belongs to a MBC community. Nearly a year ago, the two got married without consent from either family and lived in Bengaluru.

A few months ago Siva’s parents met with the couple and promised to help Siva to set up a brick kiln near Uthangarai. Following this, the couple had moved to Sevathankottai village, but the family did not accept Geethanjali and she lived alone in a hut in a land owned by Siva’s parents. Recently, Geethanjali became pregnant and informed Siva who told his parents.

On Tuesday, Siva’s relatives came to the hut when he was away and offered juice to Geethanjali but she refused to drink it suspecting foul play. This led to an argument between Siva’s family and Geethanjali. The argument escalated and Siva’s family abused Geethanjali using her caste name. Siva, who came late found out about the argument and along with family members, assaulted Geethanajali, where she sustained injuries.

Geethanjali informed her parents who rescued her and took her to Uthangarai Government Hospital for treatment. Also, they lodged a complaint with the Mattur police with help from a VCK cadre.

Police booked a case against K Siva (23), his R Krishnan (52) and K Kasthuri, and relatives R Indhumathi, S Salammal, V Sasikala, K Chellamuthu and M Parimala under IPC 143, 294(b), 323 and section 3(1) (r) r/w 3 (ii)(v)(a) of SC/ST Act.

While Siva has been arrested, the others have absconded. A search is underway, they said

