One dead, two injured after concrete mixer comes in contact with live wire in TN

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: One person died and two were injured in Sivakasi on Thursday due to electric shock after a concrete mixer that they were moving aside came in contact with a live EB wire that was hanging low near his house. According to sources, S Marimuthu (31) and a few other workers employed by him were reconstructing his house.

On Thursday, after mixing the concrete, Marimuthu and eight others mildly washed the mixer and were moving it aside when it came in contact with a live wire. While Marimuthu died on his way to the government hospital in Sivakasi, two injured are being treated at the hospital. Officials from the EB said since Marimuthu and his neighbour have been constructing their houses, they deposited the sand in the pathway, eventually increasing the height of the road to around 3.5 feet.

"Since we haven't received any complaints that the wire was hanging low, we were unaware of the issue," an official said. Workers on Friday were involved in rectifying the EB wire that was hanging low.

Meanwhile, after the family of Marimuthu refused to get the body of the deceased following the autopsy on Friday, officials from Revenue Department held talks with them and assured to provide solatium and a job for a family member based on educational qualification.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: One person died and two were injured in Sivakasi on Thursday due to electric shock after a concrete mixer that they were moving aside came in contact with a live EB wire that was hanging low near his house. According to sources, S Marimuthu (31) and a few other workers employed by him were reconstructing his house. On Thursday, after mixing the concrete, Marimuthu and eight others mildly washed the mixer and were moving it aside when it came in contact with a live wire. While Marimuthu died on his way to the government hospital in Sivakasi, two injured are being treated at the hospital. Officials from the EB said since Marimuthu and his neighbour have been constructing their houses, they deposited the sand in the pathway, eventually increasing the height of the road to around 3.5 feet. "Since we haven't received any complaints that the wire was hanging low, we were unaware of the issue," an official said. Workers on Friday were involved in rectifying the EB wire that was hanging low. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, after the family of Marimuthu refused to get the body of the deceased following the autopsy on Friday, officials from Revenue Department held talks with them and assured to provide solatium and a job for a family member based on educational qualification.