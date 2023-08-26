Home States Tamil Nadu

One dead, two injured after concrete mixer comes in contact with live wire in TN

On Thursday, after mixing the concrete, Marimuthu and eight others mildly washed the mixer and were moving it aside when it came in contact with a live wire.

Published: 26th August 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Electrocution, electric shock

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: One person died and two were injured in Sivakasi on Thursday due to electric shock after a concrete mixer that they were moving aside came in contact with a live EB wire that was hanging low near his house. According to sources, S Marimuthu (31) and a few other workers employed by him were reconstructing his house.

On Thursday, after mixing the concrete, Marimuthu and eight others mildly washed the mixer and were moving it aside when it came in contact with a live wire. While Marimuthu died on his way to the government hospital in Sivakasi, two injured are being treated at the hospital. Officials from the EB said since Marimuthu and his neighbour have been constructing their houses, they deposited the sand in the pathway, eventually increasing the height of the road to around 3.5 feet.

"Since we haven't received any complaints that the wire was hanging low, we were unaware of the issue," an official said. Workers on Friday were involved in rectifying the EB wire that was hanging low. 

Meanwhile, after the family of Marimuthu refused to get the body of the deceased following the autopsy on Friday, officials from Revenue Department held talks with them and assured to provide solatium and a job for a family member based on educational qualification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
live EB wire electric shock

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp