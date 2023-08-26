Poorly maintained Amirthi zoo in Tamil Nadu irks visitors

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Amirthi Zoo in Vellore, a prominent tourist spot in the district, finds itself grappling with a lack of maintenance activities. Established in 1967, the zoo is located around 35 km away from Vellore city covering an area of 10 acres. This place is divided into two halves — a zone for the tourist which includes a park and a wildlife haven.

According to officials, the zoo sees a steady footfall of around 500 visitors on weekdays and a higher count of approximately 1,000 on weekends. It boasts an eclectic array of animals including spotted deer, foxes, langur monkeys, red-headed parrots, love birds, tortoises, peacocks, crocodiles, wild cats, eagles, pigeons, wild parrots, and rabbits, amounting to a total of 19 species and 300 animals.

However, the sentiment among tourists shows a different picture. Many visitors express a desire to see more exotic species than the common ones. “The current experience at the zoo lacks the excitement we seek,” said Santhosh, a visitor.

Another visitor, Ramya, told TNIE, “I came with my family to see all types of animals including snakes, but most of the snake enclosures were not open for visitors. The visitors also complain about the lack of cleanliness and amenities at the park. The absence of a canteen offering quality food further dampens the overall experience.

Frequent visitors of the zoo highlight the improper maintenance. “I have been coming to this zoo since my childhood. Sadly, the place’s upkeep has noticeably declined over time. Moreover, the food available in the premises fails to meet basic standards,” said Logesh.

When contacted by TNIE, the forest officials said a proposal has been submitted before the higher authorities for approval. According to them, the contract with the present canteen will expire soon and with the coming in of a new team, the quality of food is expected to be better.

