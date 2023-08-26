‘Post 1947 India created as per coloniser’s vision’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Colonisation disconnected people of the country from nature, governor R N Ravi said on Friday while addressing the gathering after inaugurating the week-long Noyyal Peruvizha that was organised by Akhila Bhaaratheeya Sannyaasees Sangam and Noyyal Foundation in Perur.

“Due to colonisation, we lost the emotional connection with nature and became strangers. The British thought humans were the masters of creation and that the rest of the creations were created for our pleasure. It was directly opposite of what we believed in. There were two opposite views — one which says I am the master and the other which says I am one among the all, “he explained

Further, the governor said “Through their new education system, the British tried to destroy our institutions and values. Over the period they infused in us the sense of this conflict’s ‘inferiority complex’ and we started looking at whatever the West was as superior.”

Though our Constitution begins with India which is Bharat, unfortunately, we have lost connection with Bharat. After independence, the country was created as a new India with the vision of colonisers who divided us in terms of race, religion, region, and language, They are the ones who created Ariyam, Dravidam, and different kinds of ethnicities, Ravi added.

COIMBATORE: Colonisation disconnected people of the country from nature, governor R N Ravi said on Friday while addressing the gathering after inaugurating the week-long Noyyal Peruvizha that was organised by Akhila Bhaaratheeya Sannyaasees Sangam and Noyyal Foundation in Perur. “Due to colonisation, we lost the emotional connection with nature and became strangers. The British thought humans were the masters of creation and that the rest of the creations were created for our pleasure. It was directly opposite of what we believed in. There were two opposite views — one which says I am the master and the other which says I am one among the all, “he explained Further, the governor said “Through their new education system, the British tried to destroy our institutions and values. Over the period they infused in us the sense of this conflict’s ‘inferiority complex’ and we started looking at whatever the West was as superior.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though our Constitution begins with India which is Bharat, unfortunately, we have lost connection with Bharat. After independence, the country was created as a new India with the vision of colonisers who divided us in terms of race, religion, region, and language, They are the ones who created Ariyam, Dravidam, and different kinds of ethnicities, Ravi added.