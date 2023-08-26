Madras High Court sought reply in plea against illegal mining in Western Ghat region

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the assistant director of the geology and mining department to file a report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed alleging illegal sand mining in several villages that come under the Ayakudi town panchayat at Palani taluk in the Dindigul district.



According to the litigant J Kanitha, ward member of 6th ward of Ayakudi town panchayat, the Sattapparai and Papakulam Vaikal villages, which fall under the jurisdiction of Ayakudi Town Panchayat, are located at the bottom of the Western Ghats, whereas, the places such as Ponnimalai Sitharkovil, Meenparai, Kannimarkovil, Vannanthurai in Sattaparai and Papakulam Vaikkal villages, form the boundary of the mountain range.



These places come within the ambit of the buffer zone, and are persistently witnessing rampant illegal sand mining, she alleged. Wild animals that lost their habitat due to illegal mining are entering the villages, she added.



Though the villagers staged protests and submitted representations to authorities seeking action against the illegal activities, their efforts remain futile, she added. A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy sought a report from the assistant director and adjourned the case to September 11.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the assistant director of the geology and mining department to file a report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed alleging illegal sand mining in several villages that come under the Ayakudi town panchayat at Palani taluk in the Dindigul district.According to the litigant J Kanitha, ward member of 6th ward of Ayakudi town panchayat, the Sattapparai and Papakulam Vaikal villages, which fall under the jurisdiction of Ayakudi Town Panchayat, are located at the bottom of the Western Ghats, whereas, the places such as Ponnimalai Sitharkovil, Meenparai, Kannimarkovil, Vannanthurai in Sattaparai and Papakulam Vaikkal villages, form the boundary of the mountain range.These places come within the ambit of the buffer zone, and are persistently witnessing rampant illegal sand mining, she alleged. Wild animals that lost their habitat due to illegal mining are entering the villages, she added.Though the villagers staged protests and submitted representations to authorities seeking action against the illegal activities, their efforts remain futile, she added. A Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy sought a report from the assistant director and adjourned the case to September 11.