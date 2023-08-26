Rs 93 crore renovation work to give a facelift for Puducherry railway station

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry railway station is currently undergoing a comprehensive transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme with works progressing steadfastly. The project kickstarted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone on August 6. The revamp costs Rs 93 crore and will cater to the growing influx of tourists and passengers.

Preliminary tasks including master plan validation, mapping and topographical survey, drone survey, DGPS survey, traffic survey, tree inventory, and asset inventory have been completed. According to a press release, the project management services have been initiated, and the right-of-way has been granted to the contractor for the construction of essential facilities such as a new operation building, parcel office, restrooms for TTEs, drivers and officers, a substation, and an underground sump.

Key milestones so far include the construction of the project management site office and the successful completion of site premises barricading. Consultations are underway with project stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive approach.

The redevelopment initiative has been entrusted to Engineering Projects (India) Limited, Chennai, as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract worth Rs 93 crore. The project is set to be completed within 24 months. Additionally, TUV India Private Limited, Chennai, has taken on the responsibility of Project Management Services, with a budget of Rs 4.06 crore.

The plan envisions the establishment of two terminals, at the beachside and Villupuram side. These are designed to offer world-class amenities including waiting lounges, ticketing areas, commercial spaces, and a roof plaza.

The project aims to address congestion concerns and thus elevate passenger comfort. The redesign also emphasises easy accessibility, with broad driveways, pathways, and allocated parking zones for all vehicles. The incorporation of feeder buses and e-bus parking facilities is expected to seamlessly connect different parts of the city.

