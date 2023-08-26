SCERT, education department ask TN govt schools to hold monthly tests for Classes 6 to 9

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students from Classes 6 to 9 will have monthly assessment tests as the integrated education department and the State Council of Educational Research and Training have asked the government schools in the state to conduct competency-based tests. The first test is scheduled to be held from August 29 to September 1.

The tests, according to a circular from the department, are in line with the 2021-22 budget announcement at the Assembly that the learning outcome of each student is to be assessed. The upcoming test will have 25 objective-type questions and a time limit of 40 minutes. The questions will cover all subjects and will include portions that are to be completed in a given month.

The teachers, the circular added, have to discuss with students how to handle these types of questions to help them improve in future tests. In addition to assessing the learning outcome of students, the tests are designed to ensure enhanced quality of teaching, learning, and designing remedial strategies.

Meanwhile, government school teachers opined that conducting frequent tests and activities will have a detrimental impact on the learning ability of the students. “All new initiatives will work well only when there is a proper system in place at the schools. Only last week, we completed the quizzes through hi-tech labs. Next week, students have to take this test. In between, we have to conduct competitions for Kalaingar centenary celebrations. There is no time either for students or teachers to prepare for these activities,” said a government school teacher from Chengalpattu.

Teachers also highlighted the difference in the functioning of private schools and government schools. “In government schools, we have to ensure attendance of all students and prevent them from dropping out. Over 50% of the students struggle in several subjects and we have to focus on them as their parents can’t do it at home. Already schools were reopened late and it is between June and September that we teach properly so as to complete the syllabus,” said another teacher.

