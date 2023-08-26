Tenant's friend arrested for teacher's murder in TN's Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: Police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with the murder of a government school teacher in Erode. The accused was identified as Jayakumar (52), a car driver.

According to sources, M Bhuvaneswari (53) a resident of VOC Nagar near Kollampalayam was working as a teacher in a government school at Vairapalayam. Her husband Manokaran, is a retired railway employee. On Sunday morning, when Manokaran returned home from his walk, he found Bhuvaneswari dead with stab injuries and her jewels missing.

Erode South police arrested Jayakumar on Friday in this regard. "The couple rented out the first floor of their house to Balram, a private school teacher. Jayakumar, who works as a car driver, is his friend and used to visit the house often. He spotted Bhuvaneswari wearing a lot of jewels. Since he was in debt, he killed her for the jewels after monitoring the elderly couple for over a week He was caught through CCTV camera footage and the jewels have been recovered," a police officer said.

