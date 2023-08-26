Thanjai Nataraja sculpture at G20 meet

By Express News Service

Nataraja sculpture packed and

loaded in a truck at Swamimalai

on Friday for being transported

to Delhi | Express

THANJAVUR: A 28-foot-high Nataraja bronze sculpture made at Swamimalai in the district has been despatched to New Delhi to be placed at Pragati Maidan where the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit is scheduled to be held during September 9-10.

The sculpture made by the renowned sculptor brothers, Srikanta Stapathi, Radhakrishna Stapathi and Swaminatha Stapathi of Swamimalai, weighs 19 tonnes and is made of eight metals, including gold, silver, mercury, iron and zinc, sources said. It was on Friday handed over to Achal Pandya, professor and head of the department (conservation) at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNAC) who ordered the sculpture on behalf of the Union Ministry of Culture.

Nataraja sculpture packed and loaded in a truck at Swamimalai on Friday for being transported to Delhi | ExpressTHANJAVUR: A 28-foot-high Nataraja bronze sculpture made at Swamimalai in the district has been despatched to New Delhi to be placed at Pragati Maidan where the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit is scheduled to be held during September 9-10. The sculpture made by the renowned sculptor brothers, Srikanta Stapathi, Radhakrishna Stapathi and Swaminatha Stapathi of Swamimalai, weighs 19 tonnes and is made of eight metals, including gold, silver, mercury, iron and zinc, sources said. It was on Friday handed over to Achal Pandya, professor and head of the department (conservation) at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNAC) who ordered the sculpture on behalf of the Union Ministry of Culture.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });