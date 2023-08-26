TN's Kilambakkam fracas ends, ASI staff to oversee CMDA worksite

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) illegally excavated a 2,300-year-old archaeological site at the upcoming Kilambakkam bus terminus, the body entered an agreement with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Apart from refraining from excavating archaeological sites, the CMDA will appoint an archaeologist if similar situations arise in future, Superintending Archaeologist M Kalimuthu told TNIE.

A meeting pertaining to the matter was held recently between the ASI and state government officials, said Kalimuthu. “They promised that they won’t do it next time, and whatever was dug will be levelled,” he added. Although CMDA has commenced works at the site, Kalimuthu said the officials have promised to appoint an archaeologist on a contract basis to oversee further excavation works, if any. The archaeologist had earlier threatened to issue a notice and then file an FIR against those who had excavated the site in question.

The matter erupted after locals alleged that the contractor, hired by the CMDA for executing the Archaeological Interpretation Centre and climate park at the bus terminus, mined red sand illegally and used it for another park, also being built by the CMDA. CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra had earlier said, “We are only levelling the earth for the experimental park.” Mishra, however, was unavailable for comment.

Referring to an ASI report, Kalimuthu said the excavation was much more than just levelling. A local source said, “In many places, the earth was dug beyond 8 to 10 feet. It is not just at the place where the experimental park is being built.” TNIE visited the site and found that no efforts were taken to fill up the excavated sites.

The excavations are in contravention of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Act, 2010, which bans construction within 100 metres of ASI-protected areas. Any construction or repair of a building within 200 metres of such areas requires permission from the National Monument Authority (NMA).

The NMA had given its clearance for the construction of the Kilambakkam bus terminus, at a height of 34 metres, on five conditions. These included, not constructing in the 100-metre prohibited area except for a park; use it as space for education and interpretation of the site for the public; boundary around the site and sign boards should be put up by state government; involvement of archaeologists at the time of excavation; and mitigation measures to be taken at the time of construction.

