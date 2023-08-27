CM should meet governor, sort out issues and not instigate cadre: Puducherry L-G 

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: LG of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters at Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday that Chief Minister MK Stalin should meet Governor RN Ravi to solve the dispute between them. Soundararajan, who was in the city to take part in Noyyal Peruvizha at Perur, said, “As per Article 167, the CM can meet the governor and put a full stop to all problems through discussions. That DMK ministers, MPs and MLAs continue to criticise the governor is unacceptable.”

She also said Stalin was instigating the DMK cadre to criticise the governor instead of holding discussions with Ravi and a healthy relationship.

“Likewise, showing the black flag to the governor is also wrong. In my opinion, you can fight back with words, not with black flags,” she said.

Soundararajan also said that the governor is not a rubber stamp as there may be several reasons for not clearing a bill.

Replying to a query related to NEET, she said that even Telangana is supporting the exam and the issue is being politicised in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about the breakfast scheme in government schools, Soundararajan said that education with nutrition is part of the central government’s new education policy.

“The DMK government is opposing the new education policy. However, the party is copying from it,” she said.

She also requested the state government to protect the waterbodies as she got information that sewage water was being mixed in waterbodies.

