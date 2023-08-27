Colonial views led to issues in India, says Tamil Nadu Governor

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: “Looking at India in terms of languages, races, ethnicity, etc is a colonial perspective, and addressing problems through that perspective created a lot of regional imbalances like South vs North and East vs West,” said Governor RN Ravi on Saturday.

Governor Ravi called #IIM students national assets and urged them to set higher goals and work hard to achieve them and thereby fulfil their national duty to make Bharath fully developed by 2047. #Daksha2 #LeadershipConclave #Leadership #IIMT #IIMTrichy #Management pic.twitter.com/XXzKGBoTe5 — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) August 26, 2023

Governor RN Ravi at a conclave in IIM Tiruchy

on Saturday | M K Ashok Kumar

Speaking on ‘Leadership in the age of disruption,’ at the leadership conclave ‘Daksha 2.0’ organised by the IIM, Ravi said, “The British viewed India as a mere territorial and geographical expression while we view it as one family.” He also referred to PM Narendra Modi as “the greatest creative disruptor in modern times.”

With regard to the abolishing of the planning commission, he said critics who decried it as a blunder did not realise that it failed to fulfil its purpose in six decades. “The political narrative of socialism was hostile to private wealth creators, knowing well that you need wealth for growth and the government alone cannot do that,” Ravi said.

TIRUCHY: “Looking at India in terms of languages, races, ethnicity, etc is a colonial perspective, and addressing problems through that perspective created a lot of regional imbalances like South vs North and East vs West,” said Governor RN Ravi on Saturday. Governor Ravi called #IIM students national assets and urged them to set higher goals and work hard to achieve them and thereby fulfil their national duty to make Bharath fully developed by 2047. #Daksha2 #LeadershipConclave #Leadership #IIMT #IIMTrichy #Management pic.twitter.com/XXzKGBoTe5 — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) August 26, 2023 Governor RN Ravi at a conclave in IIM Tiruchy on Saturday | M K Ashok KumarSpeaking on ‘Leadership in the age of disruption,’ at the leadership conclave ‘Daksha 2.0’ organised by the IIM, Ravi said, “The British viewed India as a mere territorial and geographical expression while we view it as one family.” He also referred to PM Narendra Modi as “the greatest creative disruptor in modern times.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With regard to the abolishing of the planning commission, he said critics who decried it as a blunder did not realise that it failed to fulfil its purpose in six decades. “The political narrative of socialism was hostile to private wealth creators, knowing well that you need wealth for growth and the government alone cannot do that,” Ravi said.