DMK to hold 2nd state-level youth wing meet in December

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A few months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive state-level conference of the DMK’s youth wing headed by its secretary and minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin.

An announcement from the DMK headquarters said the second state-level conference of the youth wing will be held in Salem on December 17. The first conference was held 16 years ago on December 15, 2007.

“I thank the DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin for giving us this proud opportunity to hold the state-level conference of the DMK youth wing. From today, we will start working towards making this conference a historical one and a turning point in the political history of India,” Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote in X.

It may be recalled that Stalin, as DMK treasurer, toured all over the state as part of the Namakku Naame campaign ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, and, as leader of opposition, again launched a statewide campaign. Udhayanidhi Stalin has been the secretary of the youth wing for the past five years and is likely to do everything possible to make this conference a memorable one since AIADMK organised a mammoth conference in Madurai.

CHENNAI : A few months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive state-level conference of the DMK’s youth wing headed by its secretary and minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin. An announcement from the DMK headquarters said the second state-level conference of the youth wing will be held in Salem on December 17. The first conference was held 16 years ago on December 15, 2007. “I thank the DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin for giving us this proud opportunity to hold the state-level conference of the DMK youth wing. From today, we will start working towards making this conference a historical one and a turning point in the political history of India,” Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote in X. It may be recalled that Stalin, as DMK treasurer, toured all over the state as part of the Namakku Naame campaign ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, and, as leader of opposition, again launched a statewide campaign. Udhayanidhi Stalin has been the secretary of the youth wing for the past five years and is likely to do everything possible to make this conference a memorable one since AIADMK organised a mammoth conference in Madurai. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });