Ensure progress in all sectors: Tamil Nadu CM to collectors

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Leading a review meeting at the Nagapattinam collectorate, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday exhorted collectors to ensure the development of all sectors in delta districts. Development should not be limited to agriculture, he said.

Stalin visited the delta districts as part of the “Chief Minister on Field Visit” initiative.

“Delta districts are commonly known as the ‘rice bowl’ of Tamil Nadu. This does not mean development should be confined to agriculture alone. The government is implementing various schemes for the development of industries, commerce and infrastructure in these districts,” Stalin said. Collectors Johny Tom Varghese (Nagapattinam), AP Mahabharathi (Mayiladuthurai), T Charusree (Tiruvarur) and Deepak Jacob (Thanjavur) were present.

Ministers KN Nehru (Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply), I Periyasamy (Rural Development), EV Velu (Public Works), MRK Panneerselvam (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), Udhayanidhi Stalin (Youth Welfare and Sports Development), S Regupathy (Law), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School Education), Siva V Meyyanathan (Environment and Climate Change), and TRB Raaja (Industries) were present during the meeting.

Stalin said, “Officials have been told to implement schemes like MGNREGS, KAVIADP, AGAMT, Chief Minister’s Village Road Development scheme and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.”

He also spoke about increasing workdays under MGNREGS, completion of works pending under the KAVIADP scheme and steps to improve farm production. Lamenting the Mayiladuthurai district for faring poorly in the Class 10 examination, he urged the collector to work towards developing the pass percentage in the coming years.

