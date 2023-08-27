Foresters try to construct watchtower in O-valley in TN, locals protest

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Yet another attempt of Gudalur Forest Department officials to construct a watchtower near the Mariyamman temple at Gandhi Nagar in O-Valley failed on Friday following the strong opposition of residents.

As O-Valley forest range officials engaged a JCP vehicle and levelled the land in the area, earmarked for watchtower construction, a group of people visited them, demanded to stop the work, and protested by hoisting black flags in their houses.

The Gudalur forest department had decided to construct a watch tower on the land which allegedly comes under section 53 land under the Gudalur Janmam Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1969 at O-Valley to prevent the elephant human interactions thus zeroing the death and injuries caused by the animals.

Four months ago, the officials tried to construct the same but backed off due to the protest by the public as they feared the watch tower would pose a threat to their privacy and restrict their freedom.

However, residents claimed that out of 17,014 acres notified as reserve forest under section 53 by the department in 2011, and earmarked for construction, 5,000 acres are farmlands, residential houses, temples, and burial grounds.

R Ketheeswaran, a resident of O-Valley said," It is the duty of the revenue department to assess the land and determine whether it belongs to the forest department or revenue department. We will allow the officials to go ahead with the construction if the land comes under the forest department. At the same time, we should be allowed to continue farming on the land, if the land belongs to the revenue department."

However, sources in the forest department said that they will move forward with the construction works and requested the public not to oppose it as they are doing it for public welfare. "We will not restrict the freedom of the residents and once the tower is constructed, we can mitigate the man-animal conflict in the area," foresters said.

