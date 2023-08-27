Miffed by rejection, youth hurls bomb at girl's house in Tamil Nadu

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A youth was arrested for allegedly hurling a crude bomb at the residence of a girl who had rejected his advances near Cuddalore, on Saturday. Hunt is on for two others in connection with this incident.



Sources at Thookanampakkam police station said, Muruganadham (47) and his wife Sarala (44), both employed at a private hospital in Puducherry, reside with their two daughters in Kuttyangkuppam near Cuddalore. On Friday night, they experienced a power cut and left the main door open for ventilation, while locking the grille gate, as they went to sleep. A sudden explosion jolted Muruganadham and his neighbours from their sleep. He went outside to find burnt remnants of cloth with jute thread and small nails next to the grille gate. The police were alerted and Inspector Micheal Irudayaraj rushed to the scene. The site was also visited by Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police R Rajaram.



Forensic specialists suspected the detonation of a crude bomb. "During the investigation, we found that K Sunil (21), of Karaiyamputhur, Puducherry, was after Muruganadham's daughter for four years. His advances were met with rejections and later warnings from Muruganadham." The police suspected Sunil's involvement and searched for him. But he had absconded when the authorities reached his residence, said police.



Sunil was later apprehended from around the Karikalampakkam lake, on Saturday. He was sent to Cuddalore General Hospital for leg injuries that he sustained in his bid to escape, and later taken in for interrogation, police added.



"In his statement, Sunil expressed anger towards Muruganadham and confessed to having hurled the crude bomb at his residence to seek revenge. Sunil made the bomb using materials used in firecrackers and followed instructions from a YouTube video. The plan reportedly involved two accomplices," the police revealed.



Later, Sunil was remanded in Cuddalore Central Prison following court proceedings. While the hunt is on for the two other accused, all three were charged under multiple sections of the IPC. The incident has caused a stir in Cuddalore.

