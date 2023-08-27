Schools allot room for reading scheme in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two government schools in Periyanaickenpalayam have allocated one classroom each for the Vasippu Iyakkam (reading movement) which aims to improve the reading habits of students.

An official who is part of the movement told TNIE that students are showing interest in learning as the activities are held in a separate room other than their regular classroom.

“The school education department launched the reading movement in one block each in 11 districts on a pilot basis. For this, a separate classroom has to be allocated. Two schools in Ashokapuram and Samichettipalayam allocated one unused classroom each for the purpose. Slow learners will not show interest in subjects in the classroom. It will not be effective if we carry out reading activities in the same classroom. There is a chance they will start to show interest if the activities are conducted in a separate room. After allocating separate classrooms, we feel that students have started to show interest,” the official said.

According to sources, around 50 story books, were distributed to schools in four concepts such as nulai (enter), nadai (walk), oodu (run) and para (fly). “Each book will have only one story of 16 pages, in a simple language to suit the reading ability of children. During the library period, the resource person will carry out the reading practice,” sources said. Welcoming the move, K Leninbarathi, president of Udumalpet Library Circle, told TNIE that the initiative will be effective for the students and urged headmasters to form a reading movement library in unused classrooms.

