‘Supply 500 tonnes of yarn to speed up free dhoti production’

ERODE: Power loom weavers urged the state government to supply at least 500 tonnes of yarn immediately to hasten the production of free dhoti meant for distribution through ration shops for the Pongal festival.

B Kandavel, organising secretary of the Tamilnadu Federation of Power Looms Associations said, "The Department of Hand Looms and Textiles of the state has ordered to produce 1.63 crore dhotis and 1.68 lakh sarees this year. The e-tender for the saree has already been completed and the yarn for the production is being supplied to the weavers through cooperative societies. However, the e-tender for dhoti is still not completed."

"Around 2400 tonnes of cotton yarn is required for the production of dhoti. Of this,1000 tonnes is supposed to be procured through private contractors after the e-tender and another 1400 tonnes by Tamil Nadu co-operative spinning mills. As the e-tender for this has been postponed to August 31, the dhoti production has become stagnant," he added.

Also, as cotton yarn for school uniforms is being produced in government cooperative mills, they are not yet fully involved in the production of yarn for dhoti. Only 5 tonnes of yarn is supplied from the co-operative mills every day and not even 10 % of the dhoti production has not been completed across the state. If the situation continues, the weavers will not be able to complete the production of dhoti before Pongal. Therefore, the government should immediately procure 500 tonnes of yarn from other markets and distribute it to the weavers through cooperative societies, he added.

Saravanan, Assistant Director of the Handloom and Textiles Department of Erode said, "This year's work is progressing faster than last year. The yarn required for production is distributed smoothly and the e-tender for dhoti is likely to be finalized on August 31. The government plans to complete the production of dhoti and saree by the end of December."

