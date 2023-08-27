Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh solatium to kin of policeman who died on duty

Home States Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family, emphasising that the amount would be beneficial towards the education of Sridhar’s children.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  CM MK Stalin on Saturday announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of a head constable who died in a road accident near Aristo bridge, Tiruchy, earlier this month. 

On July 30, A Sridhar (45), a head constable at the Ariyamangalam traffic police station, was fatally knocked down by a car during a vehicle check near the bridge. Sridhar was admitted to a private hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on August 1. 

TNIE had, on August 24, published an article about the family of the officer petitioning Tiruchy City Police Commissioner M Sathiya Priya for financial assistance from the state government. On Saturday, Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family, emphasising that the amount would be beneficial towards the education of Sridhar’s children.

