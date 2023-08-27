TN's Ramanathapuram Medical College gets 500-bed hospital

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Equipped with advanced equipment, a new hospital was inaugurated by Health Minister M Subramanian on the premises of Ramanathapuram Government Medical College on Saturday. The minister added that the development works of hospitals across the state are underway.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Subramanian stated that 11 medical colleges were inaugurated in the state last year. "Considering the rule that a medical college should have a hospital attached to it, Chief Minister MK Stalin has made efforts to construct hospital buildings at medical colleges. So far, medical college hospitals have been opened in seven districts. Subsequently, the 500-bedded facility, which was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 154.84 crore, was inaugurated at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College on Saturday," he said.

"It has 10 operating theatres, modern laboratories, a hostel for trainee doctors, an accident and emergency department, an ortho department, a general medical department, digital X-ray, CT scan, a blood bank, and all necessary treatment units, including a palliative care, and several other facilities," the minister added.

Subramanian further said the construction of District Government Head Hospital in Paramakudi, at an estimated cost of Rs 57 crore, is underway. "In Ramanathapuram alone, 23 sub-health buildings built at cost of Rs 7.39 crore, 16 primary health buildings at a cost of Rs 5.43 crore, and a sub-nurse training centre at a cost of Rs 1 crore, have been opened so far," he said while stating that 239 hospitals in the state have been awarded the National Quality Certificates by the union government for effective improvement of public health infrastructure over the past two years.

"A review meeting was held for all states with regard to the works by the public health department in Gujarat. Meghalaya health minister requested the TN government to provide training to their doctors while pointing out the reduced maternal and infant mortality rate in our state and the good treatment provided to children and pregnant mothers. Based on his request, 29 doctors were trained in Tamil Nadu for the first time. Our state has been ranked first by the union government in organ transplantation, and has won the Lakshya award," the health minister added.

Stating that the infant mortality rate is much lesser in Ramanathapuram, the minister said the new medical facility will help bring the mortality rate to zero. Subramanian advised the doctors and medical faculties to carry out all further works in such a way that all services at the facility function at its best potential, and that patients receive the best treatment to ensure there is no loss of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rajakannappan spoke about the vast developments in the medical sector across the state and in Ramanathapuram. Health department officials and other dignitaries were present at the meeting held at the newly inaugurated medical college hospital.

