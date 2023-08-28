Agro met units helping farmers weather a storm in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The District Agro Met Units (DAMU) are playing a crucial role in agricultural management in Dharmapuri district by providing weekly weather reports, helping the farmers in planning and coordinating cultivation.

According to sources, the DAMU unit in Dharmapuri was set up in 2019 by the ICAR and IMD to stabilize production loss and to increase the crop yields of farmers under the Gramin Krishi Mausam Seva (GKMS) scheme in select Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) by the union government.

"One such unit was set up in the KVK headquarters in Papparapatti. Now it has become a crucial element in agricultural management providing localized weather reports for each block. Over 1,000 farmers from eight blocks across the district are receiving a five-day weather forecast and cultivation tips on the most cultivated crops improving pest management, taking precautions against the erratic climatic conditions, on their social media app," sources said.

K Arunkumar, subject matter specialist (meteorology) told TNIE, "In the recent District Climate Change Conference, many specialists had emphasised the erratic climate pattern, which makes the cultivation harder. The DAMU unit hopes to ensure that farmers are better prepared to tackle these changes. We are providing a five-day weather forecast every Tuesday and Friday, with general advisory on Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry."

"In these advisories, we assess the largest cropped plants in each block and inform them how the weather may affect their crops or livestock. This advisory committee is a prepared committee composed of KVK researchers, who are experts in agricultural techniques. For instance, if our report shows high temperatures in the upcoming five days, this can impact animal husbandry, especially cattle. So, we recommend salt licks and other substances, which would prevent other ailments," he said.

N Periyasamy, a farmer from Papparapatti who commented on the weather advisory said, "It is very beneficial. Usually, farmers plant groundnuts in Aadi as the rains will naturally boost the yield. But this year, the southwest monsoon has failed and rainfall has been poor. Because of the forecast, we were prepared. Moreover, they also provide recommendations, which help us tackle the lack of rainfall. Apart from that, they also alert us about pest attacks."

R Arul, a farmer from Palacode said, "The crop advisory provides recommendations and tips in the cultivation of sugarcane, groundnuts, paddy and tomatoes, which are commonly cultivated in Dharmapuri. These advisory are provided to tackle the climatic problems in crops. They offer both chemical solutions and if we don't like it, we can call officials and discuss organic countermeasures. So, whichever one chooses, the losses are limited. It is beneficial to farmers," he said.

