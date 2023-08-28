CM Stalin cites CAG reports to accuse BJP of graft

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Launching a frontal attack on the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday charged that recent CAG reports had exposed the corruption of the union government, led by the saffron party, over the past nine years.

Speaking in Tiruvarur on Sunday at a wedding function, Stalin said Prime Minister Modi has been rattled by the formation of the INDIA alliance, aimed at removing the BJP government from the centre in the Lok Sabha elections.

He faulted the Modi regime for failing to fulfil its poll promises of bringing black money, stashed abroad, back to the country and distributing it among the people and of providing 2 crore jobs to the youth every year.

“Contrary to the promise, there have been job losses in the country during the BJP’s rule,” he charged.

Worse, he said, the dispensation at the union level is trying to foster an atmosphere of division in the country by fomenting communal clashes in various places. He claimed that Modi has been angered that the DMK’s strong alliance in Tamil Nadu has contributed to the formation of the INDIA alliance and has been belittling the alliance and the DMK wherever he goes.

He said Modi has been alleging that corruption has arrived in TN and that he will eradicate graft and questioned whether the PM or the BJP had any standing to speak on corruption. Stalin said CAG reports have exposed corruption in the union government in seven areas.

DMK has even faced Emergency, says Stalin

This includes the Bharat Mala scheme, Dwarka Expressway construction project, toll plaza and Ayushman Bharat scheme. He claimed the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) annual report has said the highest number of corruption complaints received were against the union home ministry led by Amit Shah. “Such people are talking about corruption (by others),” he quipped.

To hide their wrongdoings, these people (Modi and Amit Shah) are heaping unsubstantiated allegations against us, the DMK leader added. Frustrated over the exposure of their wrongdoings and of the opposition raising these issues, the ruling BJP is trying to scare these parties with CBI, ED and IT (raids), he said.

“The DMK cannot be cowed by these threats. We have even faced the Emergency,” he added.

Stating that the upcoming parliamentary elections are not just any other elections but the polls to save democracy in India, he called upon the electors to defeat the “fascist dictatorship” of BJP.

TIRUVARUR: Launching a frontal attack on the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday charged that recent CAG reports had exposed the corruption of the union government, led by the saffron party, over the past nine years. Speaking in Tiruvarur on Sunday at a wedding function, Stalin said Prime Minister Modi has been rattled by the formation of the INDIA alliance, aimed at removing the BJP government from the centre in the Lok Sabha elections. He faulted the Modi regime for failing to fulfil its poll promises of bringing black money, stashed abroad, back to the country and distributing it among the people and of providing 2 crore jobs to the youth every year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Contrary to the promise, there have been job losses in the country during the BJP’s rule,” he charged. Worse, he said, the dispensation at the union level is trying to foster an atmosphere of division in the country by fomenting communal clashes in various places. He claimed that Modi has been angered that the DMK’s strong alliance in Tamil Nadu has contributed to the formation of the INDIA alliance and has been belittling the alliance and the DMK wherever he goes. He said Modi has been alleging that corruption has arrived in TN and that he will eradicate graft and questioned whether the PM or the BJP had any standing to speak on corruption. Stalin said CAG reports have exposed corruption in the union government in seven areas. DMK has even faced Emergency, says Stalin This includes the Bharat Mala scheme, Dwarka Expressway construction project, toll plaza and Ayushman Bharat scheme. He claimed the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) annual report has said the highest number of corruption complaints received were against the union home ministry led by Amit Shah. “Such people are talking about corruption (by others),” he quipped. To hide their wrongdoings, these people (Modi and Amit Shah) are heaping unsubstantiated allegations against us, the DMK leader added. Frustrated over the exposure of their wrongdoings and of the opposition raising these issues, the ruling BJP is trying to scare these parties with CBI, ED and IT (raids), he said. “The DMK cannot be cowed by these threats. We have even faced the Emergency,” he added. Stating that the upcoming parliamentary elections are not just any other elections but the polls to save democracy in India, he called upon the electors to defeat the “fascist dictatorship” of BJP.